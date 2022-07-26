News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Malaysia

Malaysia Christians pray for peace, equality, freedom

Sarawak is the only Christian-majority region among Malaysia's 13 states

Christians pray during an ecumenical prayer gathering in Sarawak Malaysia on July 22 to mark the states' Independence Day

Christians pray during an ecumenical prayer gathering in Sarawak Malaysia on July 22 to mark the states' Independence Day. (Photo: Screengrab of Facebook live broadcast from St. Thomas Anglican Cathedral) 

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 26, 2022 03:33 AM GMT

Updated: July 26, 2022 04:37 AM GMT

Christians from various denominations joined other faiths for the first ecumenical prayer gathering in Malaysia’s Christian-majority Sarawak state for peace, equality and religious freedom in the region.

About 1,200 people, mostly Christians as well as Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus, Sikhs and Bahais attended the gathering at the Christian Ecumenical Worship Center in Jalan Stampin on July 22, on the occasion of Sarawak Day, Borneo Post reported.

The Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS), an ecumenical forum covering the state, organized the event.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The day is celebrated as Independence Day in Sarawak to mark the end of its status as a British crown colony and its joining the Malaysian Federation in 1963.

A Malaysian regional Christian council in Sarawak held its first ecumenical prayer meeting on Sarawak Day to foster peace, equality, and religious freedom in the region.

The Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) organized the prayer event on July 22 at the Christian Ecumenical Worship Centre in Jalan Stampin with the theme “You shall be a blessing (Genesis 12:2)” reported Borneo Post Online.

"Our state of Sarawak has been blessed with tremendous growth and development"

Archbishop Simon Poh of Kuching Archdiocese led the opening prayer with a particular focus on peace, harmony, and respect in Sarawak, so everyone is entitled to equal rights to develop one’s talent and potential, as well as the freedom to practice one’s belief.

“For the past 59 years of our independence, our state of Sarawak has been blessed with tremendous growth and development,” Archbishop Poh said.

During his sermon, Reverend Danald Jute of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei shared the Biblical example of Abraham from whom the great nation of Israel emerged.

“The verse Genesis 12:2 reads ‘I will make you a great nation, and I will bless you, and make your name great, and you shall be a blessing’ said the Lord to Abram,” the prelate shared his message quoting the Bible.

“God clearly did not bless Abraham for his sake, but so that Abraham would become a blessing to all the families of the earth,” he added.

Dignitaries from various churches and the government attended the celebration.

Muslims make up the majority or more than 60 percent of Malaysia’s estimated 32 million people. Buddhists are the largest minority with 20 percent, Christians are 10 percent and about 6.3 percent are Hindus, according to 2018 government estimates.

About two-thirds of Malaysia’s Christians reside in two of the country’s 13 states, Sabah and Sarawak, on the island of Borneo, where they make up one-third of the population.

Sarawak is the largest state in terms of area where Christians make up the majority with 1.2 million (50.1%) in a population of 2.4 million. Muslims make up 800,000 (34.2%) and Buddhists account for about 300,000 (12.8%).

Protestants, mostly Anglicans, are the majority among Christian denominations. The Catholic Church has also a sizable following with more than 441,300 members spread in the Archdiocese of Kuching and Miri and Sibu dioceses.

Sarawak is the only state in Malaysia that holds state elections separately from federal elections. Under the Malaysian constitution, Sarawak enjoys a higher degree of autonomy than other states.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vatican asks Indian archbishop to resign over liturgical dispute Vatican asks Indian archbishop to resign over liturgical dispute
Sundarbans ban leaves Bangladesh communities reeling Sundarbans ban leaves Bangladesh communities reeling
Myanmar executions should serve global wake-up call Myanmar executions should serve global wake-up call
Filipino prez promises economic recovery, support for poor Filipino prez promises economic recovery, support for poor
Sri Lankan court bans foreign travel for Catholic priest Sri Lankan court bans foreign travel for Catholic priest
Sino-Vatican deal blamed for church demolition in China Sino-Vatican deal blamed for church demolition in China
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Two killed12 injured in rocket attack during church inauguration in Syria

Two killed,12 injured in rocket attack during church inauguration in Syria

Orthodox Church of Saint Sophia built in central Syria as a replica of the iconic Hagia Sophia in Turkey was attacked by Islamic militants

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.