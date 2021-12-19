X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Filipino Jesuits keep up mission on island of living dead

Indonesia

Making Christmas relevant to Indonesians

Christian unity espoused in a festive message should be seized and used to fight exploitation of people and the environment

Siktus Harson

Siktus Harson, Jakarta

Published: December 19, 2021 02:02 AM GMT

Updated: December 19, 2021 02:13 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Missionaries of Charity nuns accused of conversion in India

Dec 15, 2021
2

Filipino Jesuits keep up mission on island of living dead

Dec 15, 2021
3

Japanese find comfort behind masks

Dec 16, 2021
4

Indians of all hues want sainthood for Father Stan

Dec 17, 2021
5

After 50 years, it's time to bury the ghosts of Bangladesh's liberation war

Dec 16, 2021
6

Indian probe against Missionaries of Charity 'a targeted strategy'

Dec 16, 2021
7

Theologians call for Catholic recognition of Anglican ordinations

Dec 16, 2021
8

Church concerns over dwindling numbers in India's northeast

Dec 15, 2021
9

Hindu leader tells India's Christians to stop conversions

Dec 17, 2021
10

Peace remains elusive in Thailand's restive South

Dec 15, 2021
Support UCA News
Making Christmas relevant to Indonesians

The son of a garbage collector rests as his father (not pictured) looks for items that can be resold at a landfill site in Alue Liem in Lhokseumawe, Indonesia, on Sept. 15. (Photo: AFP)

Despite the pandemic having gradually subsided, with a smaller number of new daily cases, its deep impact on the lives of most Indonesians, particularly the poor and marginalized, is far from over.

A series of natural disasters have further deteriorated the quality of life, inflicted additional loss of life and property, and prolonged trauma on people.

The immensity of suffering caused by the pandemic and natural disasters has become the primary concern of Catholic and Protestant leaders who put it at the heart of their joint Christmas message.

The message, with the theme “Christ’s Love Moves Fraternity,” was signed by Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo, president of the Indonesian Bishops' Conference, and Rev. Gomar Gultom, president of the Union of Churches in Indonesia.

It urges Christians to continue helping others affected by the pandemic and reminds them of the meaning of Christmas as a celebration of God’s loving solidarity with humanity, in all its simplicity.

Love, solidarity and simplicity are at the heart of Christmas. The Gospels of Matthew and Luke tell us that Jesus was born in an inhospitable, unworthy place for a king, surrounded only by his parents, Mary and Joseph, and a group of shepherds.

Both the encyclical and document promote interfaith tolerance, peace, and communal healing in all circumstances of living together

Indonesian Christian leaders wanted to emphasize the humble nuance of the first Christmas and keep it relevant with the reality of millions of people left devastated by the pandemic.

For Catholics, it’s a reminder of Pope Francis’ 2020 encyclical Fratelli Tutti, on fraternity and social friendship. On Dec. 15, the 85-year-old pontiff launched a new foundation named after the encyclical to promote dialogue among cultures and other religions to build a social alliance.

It's also a further application of the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together, also known as the Abu Dhabi Declaration, signed by Pope Francis and Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, grand imam of Al-Azhar, during a papal visit to the United Arab Emirates in early 2019. This document was well received by major Indonesian Muslim groups and become a reference for interfaith actions.

Both the encyclical and document promote interfaith tolerance, peace, and communal healing in all circumstances of living together, including facing difficult situations such as those resulting from the pandemic. 

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Indonesia’s economy is slowly emerging from the rubble caused by Covid-19, but it may not immediately cure the problems of unemployment and poverty.

Covid-19 has infected nearly 4.3 million Indonesians and killed around 144,000. Globally, it has infected more than 273 million and caused over 5.3 million deaths.

More than nine million Indonesians have lost their jobs, leaving around 27 million in poverty, according to the national statistics agency.

However, the Social Affairs Ministry, which hands out assistance to people, said that around 74 million Indonesians are trapped in poverty and need serious help from the government and communities.

Natural disasters such as floods, landslides and forest and land fires have killed around 600 people this year, including in the Christian-majority East Nusa Tenggara province that was hit by floods and landslides in April.

These natural emergencies have displaced more than 700,000 people and damaged thousands of homes and buildings, leaving many struggling to recover.

Around 10,000 people remain at refugee centers due to the Mount Semeru volcano eruption in East Java on Dec. 4.

The Papuan Church Council reported that at least 60,000 residents in six districts were displaced over the last year due to the conflict between the Indonesian security forces and Papuan armed separatists. Many people have died.

The exploitation of nature only benefits a small group of people, while the negative impact of deforestation or mining is felt by a majority of people

In their message, the Catholic and Protestant leaders likened the situation of present-day Indonesia with the suffering of Christians in Asia Minor — now Turkey — to whom St. Peter the Apostle wrote his first letter to motivate them.

Christianity composes around 10 percent or 26.9 million of Indonesia’s total population of 270 million. According to Global Religion Futures, it is among the top 30 countries in terms of the number of Christians.

Despite facing challenges, such as difficulties in building churches or issues of Christianization, Christians are encouraged to continue building bridges with others in the Muslim-majority nation.

The call for solidarity should not be perceived as only caring for fellow humans but also nature. The disasters that have rocked Indonesia in recent times such as floods, landslides, droughts, tsunamis, even the Covid-19 pandemic, should not be viewed solely as natural disasters. Experts have said that most of these disasters are related to human error.

During a recent discussion on environmental politics and climate change, Ismid Hadad, a senior researcher at the Institute for Economic and Social Research, Education and Information, said the natural calamities that hit Indonesia in recent years were a result of irresponsible and exploitative activities against natural resources.

The exploitation of nature only benefits a small group of people, while the negative impact of deforestation or mining is felt by a majority of people. It's in this context that this call for solidarity by Christian leaders is relevant.

Christians are challenged to jointly fight against any form of exploitation of people and the environment and strive together to seek development that promotes human dignity and preserves nature.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Death toll rises to 18 as typhoon pummels Philippines
Death toll rises to 18 as typhoon pummels Philippines
Indonesian Omicron jitters prompt Christmas curbs
Indonesian Omicron jitters prompt Christmas curbs
Thai transgender people struggle for their rights
Thai transgender people struggle for their rights
Christmas greeting sparks religious row in Indonesia
Christmas greeting sparks religious row in Indonesia
Christmas dawn Masses kick off in Philippines
Christmas dawn Masses kick off in Philippines
Hundreds flee to Thailand as Myanmar junta clashes with rebels
Hundreds flee to Thailand as Myanmar junta clashes with rebels
Support Us

Latest News

Making Christmas relevant to Indonesians
Dec 19, 2021
Nepal's biggest stupa turns to biodegradable prayer flags
Dec 18, 2021
Indian Covid-19 vaccine receives emergency WHO approval
Dec 18, 2021
Pope welcomes refugees from Cyprus on 85th birthday
Dec 18, 2021
Death toll rises to 18 as typhoon pummels Philippines
Dec 18, 2021
Church leader criticizes Israel's 'discriminatory' travel policy
Dec 18, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Making Christmas relevant to Indonesians
Dec 19, 2021
Indians of all hues want sainthood for Father Stan
Dec 17, 2021
India-Bangladesh ties are no more refugees of the past
Dec 17, 2021
After 50 years, it's time to bury the ghosts of Bangladesh's liberation war
Dec 16, 2021
Life, works and enforced disappearance of a Lao activist
Dec 14, 2021

Features

Thai transgender people struggle for their rights
Dec 17, 2021
Asian arms industry thrives amid regional disquiet
Dec 17, 2021
Japanese find comfort behind masks
Dec 16, 2021
Church concerns over dwindling numbers in India's northeast
Dec 15, 2021
Adored but endangered: the complex world of the Japanese eel
Dec 15, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The tangled strands of Christmas

The tangled strands of Christmas
True friends reveal to us the presence of God

"True friends reveal to us the presence of God"
The grace of the encounter

The grace of the encounter
The Showman

The Showman
The O Antiphons leading to Christmas

The "O" Antiphons leading to Christmas
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.