X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Major Vatican conference on priesthood planned for 2022

Cardinal Ouellet announces plans for a major conference at the Vatican on the theology of the priesthood

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Updated: April 13, 2021 06:09 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Christian nurses saved from mob after blasphemy claim in Pakistan

Apr 10, 2021
2

Bail for Hindus accused of harassing Indian nuns

Apr 9, 2021
3

Pandemic creates hard times for Bangladesh's Catholic cooperatives

Apr 9, 2021
4

Christians decry Myanmar military's search of churches

Apr 12, 2021
5

A charming dissident: Hans Küng and China

Apr 9, 2021
6

Vietnam arrests rights defender for anti-state campaign

Apr 11, 2021
7

India's top court dismisses bid for federal anti-conversion law

Apr 10, 2021
8

Philippine unions urge govt support for 'Covid heroes'

Apr 9, 2021
9

Relatives of Sri Lanka terror victims launch legal action

Apr 9, 2021
10

A small victory for Christians in communist Laos

Apr 12, 2021
Support UCA News
Major Vatican conference on priesthood planned for 2022

Cardinal Marc Ouellet. (Photo: vaticannews)

Increasing vocations to the priesthood, improving the way laypeople and priests work together and ensuring that service, not power, motivates the request for ordination are all possible outcomes of a major symposium being planned by the Vatican in February 2022.

"A theological symposium does not claim to offer practical solutions to all the pastoral and missionary problems of the church, but it can help us deepen the foundation of the church's mission," said Cardinal Marc Ouellet, prefect of the Congregation for Bishops and the chief organizer of the symposium planned for Feb. 17-19, 2022.

The symposium, "Toward a Fundamental Theology of the Priesthood," seeks to encourage an understanding of ministerial priesthood that is rooted in the priesthood of all believers conferred at baptism, getting away from the idea of ordained ministry as belonging to "ecclesiastical power," the cardinal said at a news conference April 12.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The three-day gathering, the cardinal said, is aimed specifically at bishops and delegations of theologians and vocations personnel from every country, although it will be open to other theologians and people interested in the topic.

The relationship between baptism and ordained ministry needs greater emphasis today, Cardinal Ouellet said, but reviewing the foundations of a theology of priesthood also "involves ecumenical questions not to be ignored, as well as the cultural movements that question the place of women in the church."

The recent synods of bishops on the family, on young people and on the church in the Amazon all show the urgency of questions surrounding priesthood and relationships among people with different vocations in the church, the cardinal said.

Michelina Tenace, a professor of theology at Rome's Pontifical Gregorian University, is helping organize the symposium and told reporters that going back to baptism and the priesthood of all believers "isn't just a fashion, it's the basis for all Christian life."

The clerical abuse scandal, she said, makes the questions of priestly identity, vocational discernment and formation more urgent.

Father Vincent Siret, rector of the Pontifical French Seminary in Rome, said a deeper reflection on priesthood -- both the priesthood of all the baptized and ministerial priesthood -- is essential for those engaged in training men for the priesthood.

The baptismal life is the fundamental human vocation, and all must exercise the priesthood received at baptism. Ministry is at the service of this

"The baptismal life is the fundamental human vocation, and all must exercise the priesthood received at baptism. Ministry is at the service of this," he said. "Reflecting on the fundamental theology of the priesthood will also make it possible to return to the justifications for priestly celibacy and the way it is lived."

Related News

The Catholic Church requires most priests in its Latin rite to be celibate. While Cardinal Ouellet, Father Siret and Tenace all mentioned the importance of celibacy in the Latin rite, none of them mentioned the traditions of the Eastern Catholic churches that continue to have both married and celibate clergy.

Also Read

All Catholics can be missionaries of God's mercy, says pope
All Catholics can be missionaries of God's mercy, says pope
Vatican sends condolences on the death of Prince Philip
Vatican sends condolences on the death of Prince Philip
Letter from Rome: Lunch with Hans Küng
Letter from Rome: Lunch with Hans Küng
Brazil leads way for baptized Catholics, according to yearbook
Brazil leads way for baptized Catholics, according to yearbook
Pope says solidarity needed to reduce debt of poor nations
Pope says solidarity needed to reduce debt of poor nations
Pope Francis 'moved' by registry of nighttime adoration
Pope Francis 'moved' by registry of nighttime adoration

Latest News

At 89, Korean cardinal continues to inspire the faithful
Apr 13, 2021
Catholics displaced amid Islamist protests in Pakistan
Apr 13, 2021
Controversial Indian mosque can open for Ramadan
Apr 13, 2021
Philippine govt eases lockdown, but only slightly
Apr 13, 2021
Are German Catholics pushing for divisive reformation?
Apr 13, 2021
Concert raises funds for Malaysian Church's migrant ministry
Apr 13, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Catholics displaced amid Islamist protests in Pakistan
Apr 13, 2021
Are German Catholics pushing for divisive reformation?
Apr 13, 2021
No hiding place: Myanmar refugees face arrest in Thailand
Apr 13, 2021
Letter from Rome: Lunch with Hans Küng
Apr 12, 2021
A charming dissident: Hans Küng and China
Apr 9, 2021

Features

At 89, Korean cardinal continues to inspire the faithful
Apr 13, 2021
Pandemic tests Thai-Cambodian relations as new cases surge
Apr 12, 2021
New archbishop of Karachi puts emphasis on teamwork
Apr 12, 2021
A small victory for Christians in communist Laos
Apr 12, 2021
Christian nurses saved from mob after blasphemy claim in Pakistan
Apr 10, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholics pray for reconciliation in riotshaken Senegal

Catholics pray for reconciliation in riot-shaken Senegal
Vatican to hold big international meeting on priestly formation

Vatican to hold big international meeting on priestly formation
Environmental justice award winner We have the right to live in a territory that for us is sacred

Environmental justice award winner: 'We have the right to live in a territory that for us is sacred'
Kng and Ratzinger opposite but complementary paths to Jesus

Küng and Ratzinger: opposite, but complementary paths to Jesus
Retired bishop sent to French Guiana to save scandalridden diocese

Retired bishop sent to French Guiana to save scandal-ridden diocese

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 13 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 13 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Second Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Second Week of Easter
Lord, may Your Spirit dwell in my mind and heart

Lord, may Your Spirit dwell in my mind and heart
Strengthen Lord, those who suffer for Catholic faith

Strengthen Lord, those who suffer for Catholic faith
St. Martin I | Saint of the Day

St. Martin I | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.