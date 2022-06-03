Major ceremony marks Children's Day in Vietnam

Thousands attend special gathering of the Eucharistic Youth Movement at the Bishop's House in Thai Binh City

Eucharistic Youth Movement members raise flags while marching around the compound of the Bishop’s House in Thai Binh on June 1. (Photo: giaophanthaibinh.org)

Thousands of children from a northern diocese in Vietnam have learned about catechism and religious vocations and played traditional games to mark International Children’s Day.

More than 3,000 children from 99 parishes in Thai Binh Diocese attended a special gathering of the international Eucharistic Youth Movement held at the Bishop’s House in Thai Binh City on June 1.

“All people have happy memories during their childhood, and today is a special day for us to enjoy the spirit of childhood that is simple, joyful, honest, active and immaculate,” said Bishop Peter Nguyen Van De of Thai Binh.

Bishop De, who is active in offering pastoral care to youths and people with physical disabilities, called on children to follow the shining examples of St. Dominic Savio, patron of local altar boys, by being faithful to their Christian vocation and regularly attending Mass, and to live out the spirit of a synodal church by being in unity, solidarity and love.

“You should keep bright flowers of simplicity and sincerity in your hearts. Please greatly enjoy your childhood but do not commit sins against God and other people. May God bless us and keep us in peace and good health,” the 76-year-old Salesian prelate said.

During the event, with the theme "The Eucharist — the Source of Life," participants in uniforms raised flags as they marched in groups of deaneries around the compound of the Bishop’s House and introduced their histories and developments to others. They performed action songs, took part in a contest in catechism, the Bible, the Eucharistic Youth Movement and marriage.

They also competed in folk games, ate traditional food, learned about religious congregations based in the diocese, sang hymns and danced as well as offered flowers in front of statues of Mother Mary and St. Savio before attending a Mass celebrated by Bishop De and joined by 40 priests.

The Eucharistic Youth Movement, founded in 1917 in France as the Eucharistic Crusade by Jesuit Father Bessier, was established in Hanoi in 1929 and later in other dioceses across the country.

The movement was banned after 1954, when northern Vietnam was controlled by communists.

Father Michael Nguyen Khac Ngu was elected its first general chaplain in 1957 in South Vietnam. Some 2,000 members gathered for their first congress in Sai Gon (now Ho Chi Minh City) in 1972.

The movement, which numbered 140,000 in 1975, was banned by the government until the 1990s, when old members resumed their activities. The movement's members are students who take catechism courses at parishes.

The international movement for the Christian formation of children and young people aged from 5-25 has 1,770,000 members in 69 countries.

It invites young people to live in Jesus’ way, in a heart-to-heart relationship of friendship with him, based on a Eucharistic spirituality for the mission. It is founded on the pedagogy of the Emmaus disciples: Gospel, Eucharist and Mission.

