Main accused in Indian Catholic professor’s hand-chopping held

Savad managed to give police a slip for 13 years after attacking T J Joseph for making derogatory remarks about Prophet Mohammed

Professor Joseph reads the book, A Thousand Cuts, written by him after the attack. (Photo: Wikipedia)

India’s anti-terror agency has arrested the prime accused in an attack on a Catholic professor whose hand was chopped off for allegedly blaspheming Prophet Mohammed in southern Kerala state.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a 38-year-old Muslim man named only as Savad from his hideout in Kerala's Kannur district. He had been on the run for the last 13 years and carried a bounty of 1 million Indian rupees (some US$12,000) on his arrest.

Savad was the main accused in the 2010 attack on Professor T J Joseph, whose left hand was chopped off over a question paper that he had set for his students allegedly contained derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

The former teacher at the Church-run Newman College was returning home after attending Mass with his family when he was attacked.

The court has convicted 19 other accused and given them jail terms ranging from three years to life imprisonment. But Savad evaded arrest and was living under a different name, Shahjahan, in a rented house in the Mattannur municipality in Kannur district.

The father of two children and a native of Ernakulam district has been remanded in custody till Jan. 24.

The NIA tracked his whereabouts based on different names given on the birth certificates of his children. One of them had his original name while the other was a fake one.

This led to his arrest, said local media reports, quoting the investigating agency. Savad and his seven-member hit squad are members of the banned Popular Front of India, a radical Islamic outfit.

The NIA, which reports to the federal government, conducted an identification parade of the accused before the victim as part of a legal formality.

“Is this not the hand with which you drafted the question ridiculing Islam? You shall hence never write with it,” were the words uttered by Savad before attacking Joseph.

The professor recalled the words during his examination as a witness in the NIA court on Jan. 11.

Savad was trained to carry out the attack and the conspirators had made arrangements to help the hit squad go unnoticed, an investigating officer said.

Savad always kept a low profile, the officer added, as reported by a local English daily.

The state police initially probed the case and handed it over to the NIA in 2011.

A special NIA court convicted 13 accused in the first phase of the trial.

In July 2023, it found six other accused guilty of charges like terrorism, conspiracy, and possessing weapons and sentenced three of them to life imprisonment and three others to three years in jail.

Reacting to their convictions, the 65-year-old Joseph had said in July 2023, “Their conviction is not a personal victory for me.”

“The convicts themselves are victims of a centuries-old primitive indigenous belief system.”

The Malayalam language professor called for an end to such practices.

Joseph, however, showed a soft corner for the convicts, saying, “The real culprits are those who ordered them to chop off my hand and are still at large. Nobody knows them.”

