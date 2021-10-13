X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Magazine wants probe into Indian Catholic clergy

Pro-Hindu 'Panchjanya' weekly targets the Church over worldwide reports of sexual abuse

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Published: October 13, 2021 05:57 AM GMT

Updated: October 13, 2021 06:08 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Hong Kong now under total control of Xi Jinping's regime

Oct 11, 2021
2

Cambodian PM orders search for 'violent' Facebook poster

Oct 11, 2021
3

Philippine bishop renews battle cry against dam project

Oct 12, 2021
4

Rise of Christianity is a blessing for Nepal

Oct 12, 2021
5

Philippine clerical child abusers must face civil courts

Oct 11, 2021
6

Protests in Malaysia against hate-mongering Muslim cleric

Oct 11, 2021
7

Speaking truth to power wins Nobel recognition

Oct 11, 2021
8

Thailand urged to vaccinate migrant workers

Oct 11, 2021
9

Cambodia cancels Water Festival due to pandemic

Oct 12, 2021
10

Bishops congratulate first Filipino Nobel peace laureate

Oct 11, 2021
Support UCA News
Magazine wants probe into Indian Catholic clergy

Activists perform in a happening against members of the Catholic Church hierarchy who had been covering up sex scandals in Krakow, Poland, on Dec. 6, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

Panchjanya, a weekly magazine linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has sought an inquiry into the Indian Catholic Church and its clergy while citing the recent expose of child sexual abuse within the French Church.

In its latest issue, which will hit the stands on Oct. 17, the magazine has reportedly published a cover story on the sexual exploitation of children and nuns by priests across the world.

Panchjanya, published in Hindi to uphold Hindu patriotism in keeping with the objectives of the nationalist RSS, has claimed that incidents of sexual exploitation of children and nuns are on the rise in India too.

Referring to the reported incidents of rape of a woman in a missionary college in Chennai and a nun from Kerala, the magazine has said the people of the country wanted a probe against the Church and its priests.

Detailing the inquiry that unearthed the scale of abuse within the French Church, the magazine termed the earlier apology by Pope Francis in 2019 for such incidents a “formality under pressure.”

It went on to question and blame the style of functioning of the Church for the declining number of religious nuns across the globe. A similar trend was witnessed in the southern Indian state of Kerala and so the Church was targeting girls from poor families in underdeveloped states such as Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha, the magazine alleged.

Let me remind my friends in the RSS that the incidents they have quoted are investigated and tried in various courts in India

A.C. Michael, a human rights activist and former member of Delhi Minorities Commission, said that “the Catholic Church has its own mechanism to handle such cases and has never shied away from taking action.” 

His only concern, he said, was that when such statements are made they should be based on facts. “Let me remind my friends in the RSS that the incidents they have quoted are investigated and tried in various courts in India,” Michael added.

He said all were equal before the law and the Supreme Court of India has made it amply clear by intervening in such matters in the past, as it has in a recent case involving the son of a junior federal minister arrested for allegedly murdering farmers.

“If one has committed a crime even if one is a priest or minister, he should be investigated and if found guilty be punished as per the law of the land,” Michael said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

He also sought to remind the accusers that the Church had never disowned or defended errant priests as the RSS did “in the case of Nathuram Godse [Mahatma Gandhi’s killer].”

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Sri Lanka drops charges against admiral over killings
Sri Lanka drops charges against admiral over killings
Desperate Indians sell family gold to survive Covid cash crunch
Desperate Indians sell family gold to survive Covid cash crunch
Priests lead protest to demand action over Sri Lanka shipwreck
Priests lead protest to demand action over Sri Lanka shipwreck
Coalition writes to Pakistan PM on forced conversions
Coalition writes to Pakistan PM on forced conversions
Indian pastors arrested over claims of conversions
Indian pastors arrested over claims of conversions
Caritas awaits clearance for quake relief efforts in Pakistan
Caritas awaits clearance for quake relief efforts in Pakistan
Support Us

Latest News

Sri Lanka drops charges against admiral over killings
Oct 13, 2021
Desperate Indians sell family gold to survive Covid cash crunch
Oct 13, 2021
The road to Glasgow must not be a dead end
Oct 13, 2021
Priests lead protest to demand action over Sri Lanka shipwreck
Oct 13, 2021
Korean Church decries delay in abolishing death penalty
Oct 13, 2021
Families flee homes as storm batters Philippines
Oct 13, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The road to Glasgow must not be a dead end
Oct 13, 2021
Rise of Christianity is a blessing for Nepal
Oct 12, 2021
Speaking truth to power wins Nobel recognition
Oct 11, 2021
Hong Kong now under total control of Xi Jinping's regime
Oct 11, 2021
Philippine clerical child abusers must face civil courts
Oct 11, 2021

Features

Desperate Indians sell family gold to survive Covid cash crunch
Oct 13, 2021
Down and out in Bangkok
Oct 13, 2021
Vietnamese priest takes God's love to remote Hmong villages
Oct 13, 2021
The frustrating lack of entertainment in Pakistan
Oct 12, 2021
Sanitary workers on 'suicide mission' in Pakistan
Oct 12, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Radicalism Without Revolution

Radicalism Without Revolution
Are Basic Christian Communities the way to achieving synodality

Are Basic Christian Communities the way to achieving synodality?
Gods Household a guide for wouldbe builders

God’s Household: a guide for would-be builders
Frances leading bishop meets countrys interior minister clarifies seal of confession comments

France’s leading bishop meets country’s interior minister, clarifies “seal of confession” comments

Synodality and the still too clerical Catholic Church

Synodality and the still “too clerical” Catholic Church
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.