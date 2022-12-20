News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Macau

Macau’s migrants stressed over babies' deportation order

Macau administration asks mothers to send children to their home countries amid high airfare and financial woes

A pedestrian looks on as she walks in a street in the historical center in Macau on Oct. 10
A pedestrian looks on as she walks in a street in the historical center in Macau on Oct. 10. (Photo: Eduardo Leal/AFP)
UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: December 20, 2022 11:25 AM GMT

Updated: December 20, 2022 11:33 AM GMT

Dozens of migrant mothers in Macau are facing a crisis due to high airfare and financial woes after the authorities in the Chinese-ruled city ordered them to send their children, born during the Covid-19 pandemic, back home.

Many women non-resident workers (TNR) have received expatriation orders from the Macau administration, which further increases the stress on the workers who are already struggling with low wages, Portuguese daily Hoje Macau reported on Dec. 16.

Windy Inez, a 32-year-old mother, said she received a notice on Dec. 5 asking to send her baby back home.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

"They gave me 14 days and I was informed that this was the last visa my daughter would have,” she said. 

Many mothers like Windy are struggling to get an extension of the visas for their children until January when the travel is cheaper.

Some 28,000 Filipino women work in Macao, most of them Catholics. 

“My friends informed me that when they asked for an extension of their visas, the immigration department asked them to present plane tickets with departures scheduled for at least five days before the visa expired,” she indicated.

However, employers deny airline tickets citing high airfare due to the Christmas holidays, further complicating the issue.

December is the peak season for tourism in Macau, which is dubbed the “Las Vegas of the East” for its gaming and gambling industry.

However, despite having the world’s highest per capita income, thanks to its massive gambling industry and associated businesses, ordinary domestic workers like Windy struggle to make ends meet.

The weak economic situation and the mandatory paid quarantine to return to Macau have put the possibility of workers visiting their families in their home country and returning to Macau for work in peril.

The quarantine for non-residents reportedly costs at least 3,000 Macanese Patacas (US$375), in addition to the 1,250 Macanese Patacas (US$156) for the five nucleic acid tests carried out during isolation, which workers claim is too high for them.

The long trail of legal formalities required to be done by the workers further complicates the process.

A Filipino migrant worker needs to be registered with the Philippine Foreign Workers Bureau and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to return to Macau for work.

In addition to this, they need to present a certificate of employment abroad issued by the Philippine Overseas Labor Office and have health insurance.

However, to complete all these formalities, the worker must present a contract and documents signed by the employer in Macau.

The workers have voiced their concern over the painfully long process and the stress it places upon them.

“It has been stressful for us, especially for those who work in companies and who have very few days off. It's also very stressful because if our babies don't get a visa, even our work permits are canceled,” said Windy.

Macau, now a special administrative region of China, was under Portuguese rule from 1557 to 1999. Catholicism came to Macau during the Portuguese period. Macau Catholic Diocese has some 30,000 Catholics in nine parishes across the island city.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Filipinos live Christmas spirit with pre-dawn Masses Filipinos live Christmas spirit with pre-dawn Masses
Demand to end caste-based discrimination in Bangladesh Demand to end caste-based discrimination in Bangladesh
Macau’s migrants stressed over babies' deportation order Macau’s migrants stressed over babies' deportation order
Indian tribal Christians protest social boycott, violence Indian tribal Christians protest social boycott, violence
Call to save hundreds of Rohingya adrift at sea Call to save hundreds of Rohingya adrift at sea
Filipino Catholics hope new bishop will lead eco crusade Filipino Catholics hope new bishop will lead eco crusade
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Jalpaiguri

Diocese of Jalpaiguri

After the separation of East Bengal (now Bangladesh) from India, the region of Jalpaiguri was detached from Dinajpur

Read more
Diocese of Linyi

Diocese of Linyi

Linyi Diocese covers 3 districts (Hedong, Lanshan and Luozhuang) and 9 counties (Cangshan, Fei, Junan, Linshu, Mengyin,

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Linqing

Apostolic Prefecture of Linqing

Linqing is a county-level city under the administration of the prefecture-level

Read more
Diocese of Kottar

Diocese of Kottar

In a land area of 1,665 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Kanyakumari, the southern most district in

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.