Macau's Catholic scouts clean up coastline

A group of young Catholic scouts in Macau have participated in a coastal area cleanup campaign to understand the need to preserve the environment for posterity and the importance of teambuilding, says a report.

The youngest of the three scout groups in Macau known locally as Lobitos participated in the coastline clean-up campaign along the Hác Sá and Cheoc Van shoreline, Portuguese-language Catholic weekly Jornal O-Clarim reported on April 18.

Nélson António, the leader of the Lusophone Scouts Group of Macau said that the senior groups Explorers and Pioneers had joined hands with the ECOnscious group in the previous years for the same activity.

“We thought it would also be interesting, so that they could become aware that by doing something like this they can make the environment a little better," António said.

In addition to the cleanup activity, the scouts' group also organized a culinary talent competition for its senior scout groups for the third year in a row.

The event was organized at the Seac Pai Van Official School to help the scouts understand food choices and develop their skills to prepare food in camps, cantonments, and other activities.

Martinho Moniz and Telmo Gongó, the renowned Portuguese chefs based in Macau, supervised this year’s competition. The two Portuguese dishes Caldo Verde and Bacalhau à Brás were chosen by them as the dish for the competition.

Caldo Verde is a soup made of finely shredded Portuguese cabbage or couve-galega (essentially a type of collard green) or other leafy greens such as kale or mustard greens, potatoes, olive oil, black pepper, and salt, mainly flavored with onion and garlic.

Bacalhau à Brás is a Portuguese dish made from shreds of salted cod (bacalhau), onions, and thinly chopped (matchstick-sized) fried potatoes, all bound with eggs.

António pointed out that the scouts always needed to cook the meals at the camps themselves, and the cooking competition was more about learning to collaborate with one another.

“It is also an opportunity for young people to learn about ingredients, how to make recipes, and to help each other. Team spirit is very important," António emphasized.