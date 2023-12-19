Macau hosts first collective nativity scene exhibition

Some of the 20 artworks use recycled materials to raise environmental awareness

Visitors pose for a photo in front of a nativity scene during a public exhibition in Macau. (Photo: Jornal O-Clarim)

An organization promoting Portuguese education, culture and tradition in Macau has hosted the first public exhibition showcasing more than 20 nativity scenes in the Chinese-ruled territory, says a report.

"Collective Exhibition of Nativity Scenes" is sponsored by Casa de Portugal and runs from Dec. 5 to Jan. 6 next year, Portuguese-language Catholic weekly Jornal O-Clarim reported.

Casa de Portugal is a local association that organizes activities and classes focused on Portuguese culture and traditions.

The scenes on display were made using raw materials such as clay, wool, and felt, among other items.

The event will inspire people to create more such works and display them in the future, said Amélia António, the organization’s head.

“I think it would be interesting for this exhibition to be the start of a cycle and an incentive for people to think about and create their pieces more in advance in the coming years,” António said.

“We can eventually have more varied pieces. There is already a reasonable variety of materials and different forms of expression here," António added.

The collection of nativity scenes displayed included creations by art craft students of the organization.

António pointed out that visitors were unaware that the nativity scenes displayed there were made from recycled materials.

"There are around two dozen pieces. Some are based on recycled materials, which is very important,” she emphasized.

The exhibition was a long-standing plan that had never materialized until the team decided to take it up as a challenge.

“This exhibition is an initiative that we had already considered doing in other years, but it never came about because, at the end of the year, there are always too many projects to finish," she said.

She added that the team considered taking up the nativity scene initiative in advance and sent out a challenge to ceramic class students and those linked to different artistic and craft departments.

The association's art school has a 22-year-long tradition of hosting a public dinner at Christmas since it started in 2001, António said.

The Christmas dinner this year attracted around 400 people, she told Jornal O-Clarim.

“The first two Christmas dinners were held at the World Trade Center. We did not have much money and what was decided was that each person would bring something homemade,” she said.

António emphasized that the dinner was dedicated to children from its inception and was an opportunity to “bring family and friends together.”

She also said that although there are plenty of activities for children in Macau, senior citizens are often ignored.

“There are many people who retire very early in Macau and often age faster because they are not busy. They do not have things to do with passion, enthusiasm, or dedication," António said.

A Portuguese colony from 1557 to 1999, Macau (also called Macao) is a special administrative region of China with estimated population of 700,000.

Catholicism arrived in Macau thanks to missionaries during the Portuguese rule. Macau diocese has about 30,000 Catholics in nine parishes.

Created in 1576 by Pope Gregory XIII, Macau diocese was the first Catholic jurisdiction in the Far East and served as the jump-off point from missionaries going to different parts of

Over the centuries, more than 100 dioceses have separated from Macau.

