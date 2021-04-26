Macau Church pays tribute to unborn children

Catholicism has a strong foothold in Macau, with about 30,000 Catholics in nine parishes. (Photo: YouTube)

The Church in Macau offered a special Mass and inaugurated a monument to pay tribute to unborn children who were denied the right to life due to abortion.

Bishop Stephen Lee of Macau presided over “a celebration for aborted fetuses” on April 24.

During the program the prelate also inaugurated a monument termed as a “Tribute to Unborn Baby Angels” at the diocesan funeral home in Macau.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Father Daniel Ribeiro, parish vicar of the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Nativity, said the Church celebrated unborn children because it believes in the sacredness of the lives of everyone including aborted fetuses.

“We should have a celebratory moment for the lives of the fetuses who were never born as they were aborted,” said Father Ribeiro, reported Jornal O’Clarim, the Portuguese-language Catholic weekly of Macau Diocese.

“We as Catholics should pray for these children, these unborn babies.”

The island city is also known as a prime destination of sex trafficking

A diocesan note published ahead of the program said the Church’s program for the unborn children was a spiritual and pastoral campaign to raise awareness of the dignity of human life.

Macau, a casino-cum-resort city, is a special administrative region of China that was under Portuguese rule from 1557 to 1999. Largely thanks to Portuguese rule, Catholicism has a strong foothold in the island city, with about 30,000 Catholics in nine parishes.

The island city is also known as a prime destination of sex trafficking. Many local and foreign women and girls end up as prostitutes in Macau’s glittering brothels, businesses and homes.

Consequently, Macau has a high level of unwanted pregnancies leading to abortions, local media reports suggest. There is no official data on unwanted pregnancies and abortion in the city, but it is believed to be as high as in other parts of China as abortion is legal across the country.

Since the 1950s, abortion has been legal in China and the government provides services for contraception and abortion including induced abortion and sex-selective abortion. Until 2015, the Chinese government strictly enforced a one-child policy aimed to contain population, which was replaced by a two-child policy.

The one-child policy was blamed for millions of abortions including high levels of sex-selective abortions of female fetuses in China that created a huge imbalanced sex-ratio in the country.

In 2019, there were 120 men for every 100 women, the Global Times reported last November.