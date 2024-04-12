News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Macau Catholics donate for victims of Israel-Hamas war

The funds were collected through two campaigns during Christmas and Lent
A Palestinian man carries a young child after an Israeli airstrike destroyed the building behind them in Gaza City on Oct. 7, 2023.

A Palestinian man carries a young child after an Israeli airstrike destroyed the building behind them in Gaza City on Oct. 7, 2023. (Photo: Mohammed Abed/AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: April 12, 2024 09:17 AM GMT
Updated: April 12, 2024 10:08 AM GMT

Macau Catholic Church’s social service arm has raised one million Macanese patacas (US$123,940) from local Catholics to support victims of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, says a report.

The funds were collected from parishes and church-run organizations in the former Portuguese colony since Christmas by Caritas Macau, said Paul Pan, the organization’s secretary, reported Catholic weekly Jornal O-Clarim of Macau Diocese.

Pan said the funds have been sent to Caritas Internationalis, the global confederation of Catholic charities, to offer assistance to Palestinian refugees and internally displaced Israelis.

“The money will be used to help the victims. We did not specify which ones. What we said from the beginning, since this donation collection campaign was launched, is that it was intended to help the victims of the conflict,” Pan was quoted as saying.

“We raised money for refugees, some of whom are staying in churches. Churches were turned into shelters. But this is one of many different situations that require support,” he said, adding that over the last few months, Cáritas Macau has actively responded to the calls made by Cáritas Internationalis, to help “those most in need in this part of the planet.”

The funds were collected through two campaigns during Christmas and Lent, he said.

Pan said the amount might be small in terms of need, but the response from people has been overwhelming.

Students and teachers from schools are still sending their piggy banks, he added.

Catholics in Macau earlier responded to calls for generous donations for humanitarian crises in the past years, such as helping victims of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, when four million patacas were raised and sent.

Meanwhile, Church-run St. John de Britto School is promoting a fundraiser campaign for the victims of the April 3 earthquake in Taiwan that left 16 dead, more than one thousand injured, and damaged hundreds of buildings.

A Portuguese colony from 1557 to 1999, Macau (also called Macao) is a special administrative region of China known for its entertainment industry including high-end casinos and resorts.

Macau has an estimated population of about 700,000 including some 30,000 Catholics in nine parishes.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop James Raphael Anaparambil of Alleppey , India
Read More...
Auxiliary Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Paul Kyung Sang Lee of Seoul, Korea
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Thomas D'Souza of Calcutta , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Jose Porunnedom of Mananthavady , India
Read More...
Latest News
Call for Hindu state worries Nepal’s religious minorities
Call for Hindu state worries Nepal’s religious minorities
Macau Catholics donate for victims of Israel-Hamas war
Macau Catholics donate for victims of Israel-Hamas war
Myanmar rebels mop up after victory in Myawaddy
Myanmar rebels mop up after victory in Myawaddy
Gunmen shoot Myanmar priest while he celebrates Mass
Gunmen shoot Myanmar priest while he celebrates Mass
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: support@ucanews.com
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.