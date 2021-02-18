X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Macau

Macau Catholics combine culture and faith for new year

The faithful joined special Masses in nine parishes to welcome the Year of the Ox

UCA News reporter, Macau

UCA News reporter, Macau

Updated: February 18, 2021 08:18 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Spread of evangelical groups causes alarm in Sri Lanka

Feb 15, 2021
2

Catholic nuns, priests join Myanmar anti-coup protests

Feb 15, 2021
3

The Wall of Jesus stands tall in Pakistan

Feb 15, 2021
4

Indian Jesuit's fears over planted evidence gain ground

Feb 16, 2021
5

Police probe mysterious death of Indian nun

Feb 15, 2021
6

Christianity thrives in Nepal amid trials and tribulations

Feb 16, 2021
7

Catholicism and Taiwan: A model of growing together

Feb 17, 2021
8

Indian Christians oppose Saraswati worship circular

Feb 16, 2021
9

Thousands flee homes as violence flares in Papua

Feb 15, 2021
10

Mystery over murder of Lao Christian leader

Feb 16, 2021
Support UCA News
Macau Catholics combine culture and faith for new year

Catholics in Macau participate in a procession to honor Mother Mary in this file photo. (Photo: Jornal O Clarim)

Catholics in Macau welcomed the Year of the Ox by connecting their religious faith with Chinese culture and tradition as they joined special thanksgiving Masses to honor Our Lady of China in the former Portuguese colony.

The faithful joined special Masses in nine parishes of Macau Diocese in the Chinese-ruled territory starting from Feb. 12.

The tradition of connecting faith with culture for the lunar new year has been in place since the time of Macau Diocese’s last Portuguese bishop, D. Arquiminio Rodrigues da Costa (1976-83).

Father Daniel Ribeiro, parish vicar of the Cathedral of our Lady of the Nativity, said the Macau Church has accepted local culture and combined it with the faith.

“The Chinese New Year is part of the local culture, and as part of the local culture it is accepted by the Church. And in what sense is it accepted? The Church respects culture and the lunar new year is celebrated by the Church with a certain liturgical adaptation,” Father Ribeiro told Jornal O Clarim, the Catholic magazine of Macau Diocese.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

With the cathedral under renovation, all its services have been temporarily transferred to St. Dominic's Church.

Luis Leong, a Catholic and former candidate for Macau Legislative Assembly, said that Chinese culture and Catholic teachings have intermingled without any conflicts.

“Quite clearly, there is almost no conflict between the Catholic faith and the lunar new year tradition. The Catholic Church has always had a great capacity to assimilate the traditions of the Gentiles and this is particularly evident in Macau, a city with a strong Chinese and Western influence,” Leong said.

He noted that Bishop Rodrigues da Costa once made a special request to the Holy See and received permission to hold celebrations for Our Lady of China on the day of the lunar new year.

The devotion to Meter Dei (Latin for “Mother of God”) or Our Lady of China in Macau dates back to the late 19th century and is connected to two Marian apparition and pilgrimage sites — one in Donglu in Hebei province, the other in Sheshan in Shanghai.

Related News

During the Boxer Revolution (1899-1901), an armed anti-Christian and anti-imperialist insurrection in northern China, hundreds of rebels attacked Christian villages in Donglu four times, but each time they were defeated. Christians credited the victory to their devotion and prayer to Mother Mary of Donglu.

Popular legend has it that the boxers were weakened to see a Lady in White who appeared on top of a hill to save the villagers. Mother Mary appeared dressed in white accompanied by a multitude of angels and an impetuous knight (believed to be Archangel Michael) to drive away enemies.

In 1924, during the Council of China, church authorities accepted Mother Mary of Donglu as Our Lady of China and decided to take steps to popularize devotion among Catholics.

Father Wu, pastor of Donglu, commissioned a painting of Mother Mary holding the Child Jesus, clad in golden imperial robes. This painting became the image of Our Lady, Queen of China, which was blessed and promulgated by Pope Pius XI in 1928.

The popular annual feast of Mary was merged with the lunar new year in Macau during the time of Bishop Rodrigues da Costa.

Macau, a casino-cum-resort city, is a special administrative region of China that was under Portuguese rule from 1557 to 1999. With a population of about 680,000 in an area of about 33 square kilometers, Macau is one of the world’s most densely populated places.

Catholicism in Macau bears the legacy of Portuguese rule. Macau Diocese covers the entire island and has about 30,000 Catholics in nine parishes. Pope Gregory XIII erected the Diocese of Macau on Jan. 23, 1576, making it the first diocese created in the Far East.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Korean, Japanese bishops oppose discharge from Fukushima plant
Korean, Japanese bishops oppose discharge from Fukushima plant
Catholicism and Taiwan: A model of growing together
Catholicism and Taiwan: A model of growing together
Korean charity aims to end genital mutilation in Africa
Korean charity aims to end genital mutilation in Africa
Pope blesses Taiwan for lunar new year
Pope blesses Taiwan for lunar new year
Polish Salesian on a mission of joy and love in Mongolia
Polish Salesian on a mission of joy and love in Mongolia
China arrests Australian journalist in spying case
China arrests Australian journalist in spying case

Latest News

Myanmar bishop gives anti-coup protesters moral support
Feb 18, 2021
It's time to speak up for persecuted Christians in Laos
Feb 18, 2021
Ignoring Vatican on vaccines could be perilous in pandemic fight
Feb 18, 2021
Philippine youths call for action over words this Lent
Feb 18, 2021
Macau Catholics combine culture and faith for new year
Feb 18, 2021
Indonesian Church backs call to amend controversial cyberlaw
Feb 18, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

It's time to speak up for persecuted Christians in Laos
Feb 18, 2021
Ignoring Vatican on vaccines could be perilous in pandemic fight
Feb 18, 2021
The bitter truth about caste in India
Feb 17, 2021
Catholicism and Taiwan: A model of growing together
Feb 17, 2021
Church must tackle scourge of human trafficking
Feb 16, 2021

Features

Myanmar bishop gives anti-coup protesters moral support
Feb 18, 2021
Christian folk music makes a comeback in Bangladesh
Feb 18, 2021
Migrant workers boosted by Thai scheme
Feb 17, 2021
Church alarmed over deadly gas leak in Indonesia
Feb 15, 2021
The Wall of Jesus stands tall in Pakistan
Feb 15, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholics in DR Congo remember martyrs of democracy

Catholics in DR Congo remember “martyrs of democracy”
A Lenten prayer chain in Europe for COVID19 victims

A Lenten prayer chain in Europe for COVID-19 victims
Czech cardinal in sermon calls COVID19 Chinas biological weapon

Czech cardinal in sermon calls COVID-19 China's biological weapon
The Passion of Christ as youve never heard it before

The Passion of Christ as you’ve never heard it before
The popes decision on women lectors and acolytes did anything really happen

The pope's decision on women lectors and acolytes: did anything really happen?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 18 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 18 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Thursday after Ash Wednesday

Readings of the day: Thursday after Ash Wednesday
Lord, I place my life in Your hands

Lord, I place my life in Your hands
Saint Chavara pray to remove discrimination

Saint Chavara pray to remove discrimination
St. Kuriakose Elias Chavara

St. Kuriakose Elias Chavara
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.