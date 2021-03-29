Macau Catholic center to build on legacy of American nun

Good Shepherd Sister Juliana Devoy is seen in front of the center for women she founded in Macau. Following her death last December, the center aims to focus more on the welfare of children in the Chinese territory. (Photo: Ana Marques/Jornal O’Clarim)

A Catholic center in Macau that rose to prominence by supporting women in crisis vows to carry on the legacy of an American missionary nun who founded the center and led it for three decades.

The Good Shepherd Center will continue the mission of Sister Juliana Devoy, who started the center in 1990 to throw a lifeline to distressed women, but it will focus more on disadvantaged children in the Chinese territory, said current director Debbie Lai.

Lai, a Chinese Catholic and former companion of Sister Devoy, recently spoke to Jornal O’Clarim, the Portuguese-language mouthpiece of Macau Diocese, to share her vision for the center following the death of the nun last December.

In addition to assisting afflicted women, the center aims to make the lives of poor and orphan children better and happier, she said.

