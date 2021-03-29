X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Macau

Macau Catholic center to build on legacy of American nun

After throwing a lifeline to distressed women, the Good Shepherd Center will focus more on helping children

UCA News reporter, Macau

UCA News reporter, Macau

Updated: March 29, 2021 10:10 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Myanmar's tragic Way of the Cross

Mar 28, 2021
2

Ignorance spreads pandemic in Catholic-dominated Timor-Leste

Mar 26, 2021
3

Philippine cardinal becomes new Manila archbishop

Mar 26, 2021
4

Suicide bomb attack rocks Indonesian cathedral on Palm Sunday

Mar 29, 2021
5

Catholics look to new Manila prelate to champion human rights

Mar 26, 2021
6

Pakistani courts reconsider blasphemy penalty cases

Mar 26, 2021
7

Indian bishops’ study reveals grim life of tribal migrant workers

Mar 26, 2021
8

Easter thoughts of a Pakistani Christian

Mar 26, 2021
9

Terror-ravaged Quetta’s new bishop faces vocation challenge 

Mar 26, 2021
10

Cambodia aids Covid-hit firms after helping poor

Mar 29, 2021
Support UCA News
Macau Catholic center to build on legacy of American nun

Good Shepherd Sister Juliana Devoy is seen in front of the center for women she founded in Macau. Following her death last December, the center aims to focus more on the welfare of children in the Chinese territory. (Photo: Ana Marques/Jornal O’Clarim)

A Catholic center in Macau that rose to prominence by supporting women in crisis vows to carry on the legacy of an American missionary nun who founded the center and led it for three decades.

The Good Shepherd Center will continue the mission of Sister Juliana Devoy, who started the center in 1990 to throw a lifeline to distressed women, but it will focus more on disadvantaged children in the Chinese territory, said current director Debbie Lai.

Lai, a Chinese Catholic and former companion of Sister Devoy, recently spoke to Jornal O’Clarim, the Portuguese-language mouthpiece of Macau Diocese, to share her vision for the center following the death of the nun last December.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

In addition to assisting afflicted women, the center aims to make the lives of poor and orphan children better and happier, she said.

Click here to read the full article

Related News

Also Read

Jailed Chinese activist pledges to keep fighting
Jailed Chinese activist pledges to keep fighting
Why is the Vatican silent on China and Hong Kong?
Why is the Vatican silent on China and Hong Kong?
Korean Cardinal backs pro-democracy movement in Myanmar
Korean Cardinal backs pro-democracy movement in Myanmar
Can South Korea’s Catholic president survive the political storm?
Can South Korea’s Catholic president survive the political storm?
Korean Catholic fathers urged to emulate St. Joseph
Korean Catholic fathers urged to emulate St. Joseph
Beijing snuffs out promises made to Hong Kong
Beijing snuffs out promises made to Hong Kong

Latest News

Nuns help victims of deadly Equatorial Guinea blasts
Mar 29, 2021
Church denounces deadly violence over Modi's Bangladesh visit
Mar 29, 2021
Macau Catholic center to build on legacy of American nun
Mar 29, 2021
Myanmar buries fallen heroes after Bloody Saturday
Mar 29, 2021
Cambodia aids Covid-hit firms after helping poor
Mar 29, 2021
Number of Catholics worldwide continues to grow
Mar 29, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Generals in Myanmar, Thailand take leaves out of Beijing's playbook
Mar 29, 2021
Myanmar's tragic Way of the Cross
Mar 28, 2021
Holy Week speaks of unplanned losses
Mar 28, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope's 'attitude adjustment program'
Mar 27, 2021
India's West Bengal: The last man standing
Mar 27, 2021

Features

Macau Catholic center to build on legacy of American nun
Mar 29, 2021
Myanmar buries fallen heroes after Bloody Saturday
Mar 29, 2021
How Irish missionaries made their mark across the world
Mar 27, 2021
Easter thoughts of a Pakistani Christian
Mar 26, 2021
Ignorance spreads pandemic in Catholic-dominated Timor-Leste
Mar 26, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Dont let distrust despair take us away from experiencing Gods love says pope

Don’t let distrust, despair take us away from experiencing God’s love, says pope
French bishops launch 11point plan to fight clergy sex abuse

French bishops launch 11-point plan to fight clergy sex abuse
Trappists in France blown away by success of online cheese sales

Trappists in France "blown away" by success of online cheese sales

Some thoughts on what God can and cannot do

Some thoughts on what God can and cannot do

The Holy Sees vaccine diplomacy

The Holy See’s vaccine diplomacy
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Monday March 29 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Monday March 29 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Fr. William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Fr. William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of Holy Week

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of Holy Week
Lord, help me to be faithful to You and Your teachings

Lord, help me to be faithful to You and Your teachings
Let us pray for those who suffer from betrayals

Let us pray for those who suffer from betrayals
St. John Climacus | Saint of the Day

St. John Climacus | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.