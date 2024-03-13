News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Luca Signorelli and Freud: a step in the genesis of psychoanalysis?

On the fifth centenary of his death, Luca Signorelli is recognized as the first great Renaissance painter
Luca Signorelli and Freud: a step in the genesis of psychoanalysis?

The Preaching of The Antichrist by Luca Signorelli. (Photo supplied)

Giancarlo Pani SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica
Published: March 13, 2024 08:00 AM GMT
Updated: March 14, 2024 08:06 AM GMT

Luca Signorelli was often considered as the last artist of the 15th century; but today, on the fifth centenary of his death, he is recognized as the first great Renaissance painter. 

Already in Vasari’s time he was considered Michelangelo’s inspirational master, especially for his powerful ability to portray the naked body.

Signorelli’s masterpiece, The Last Judgment, in the Cappella Nova or Chapel of Saint Brice in Orvieto Cathedral, also left a mark on the genesis of psychoanalysis, the frescoes inspiring a famous visitor, Sigmund Freud.

As is well known, the future father of psychoanalysis took an interest in several painters, although he considered himself not “a connoisseur of art but a layman.” 

He mentions them in his correspondence, recalling the emotions that affected him in admiring their works. We learn from him that one of the main painters who played a significant role in the birth of psychoanalysis was Luca Signorelli.

Read the complete article here.

This article is brought to you by UCA News in association with "La Civiltà Cattolica." 

