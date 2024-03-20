Low rabies vaccination rate dogs Vietnam

Getting vaccinated against rabies was not an immediate concern of Mary Nguyen Thi Huong until she was bitten by one of her dogs in February.

In Vietnam, “many people refuse to get vaccinated against rabies as they fear the drugs can harm their bodies,” she said.

Huong keeps four dogs to guard her 5-hectare farm in Nghia Lo, a town in the mountainous Yen Bai province.

Doctors have asked her to have two more injections within six months.

“My husband and brother were also bitten by family dogs. We fear suffering from rabies because our dogs are not vaccinated," said the 52-year-old mother of two.

Last year, the Southeast Asian country recorded 82 deaths from rabies and 500,000 people were vaccinated after exposure to the virus. The vaccinations cost the state coffers a total of 600 billion dong (US$24 million).

Eight million dogs and cats had vaccination shots, costing 50,000 dong each.

A survey by the Ministry of Agriculture in 2023 found that there were nearly 7 million dogs in the communist nation and only 40 percent of them were vaccinated.

Vietnam has a national plan on rabies which aims to end human deaths caused by the disease by 2030.

Huong said local families raise up to 10 dogs to guard their properties. Many sell their animals to local dog meat eateries to earn more money.

“We let our dogs loose and no one reminds us to have them vaccinated against rabies,” she said.

On March 14, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked people not to violate regulations regarding the rearing of dogs and cats.

He warned government officials they could be punished if vaccination rates were low.

The Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Ho Chi Minh City recorded vaccinating 5,300 people against rabies in the first two months of this year, an increase of more than 1,000 people compared with the same period last year.

The Health Ministry said 22 deaths occurred up to February this year due to dog bites, more than twice the number in the same period in 2023.

Health experts have attributed the hike in dog bites to the prolonged hot weather as the risk of rabies exposure increases during warmer weather.

Once rabies symptoms develop, the mortality rate is nearly 100 percent for both humans and animals.

The Rhabdovirus virus in the saliva of infected animals causes the disease. The virus enters the body through bites or licks and gradually destroys nerve cells, leading to typical clinical symptoms of rabies such as hydrophobia, aerophobia, convulsions, and paralysis.

Tran Dac Phu, a former director of the Department of Preventive Medicine, said people pay little attention to having their dogs and cats vaccinated against rabies.

The rabies vaccination rate among animals is 10-50 percent of the total population.

Many do not get vaccinated against rabies after dog bites "because they think the dog is healthy,” Phu said.

“By the time they suffer severe bouts of rabies, it is too late."

According to Phu, the high cost of rabies vaccination is the cause of the high number of deaths.