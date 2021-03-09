X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

'Love jihad' sparks protests in Pakistan

Activists demand legislation to stop forced religious conversions and abduction of minority girls

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Updated: March 09, 2021 06:05 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Hun Sen says he will rule Cambodia 'until I want to stop'

Mar 6, 2021
2

Indonesian seminarian 'commits suicide' during Mass

Mar 8, 2021
3

UN urged to take collective action against Myanmar junta

Mar 6, 2021
4

Pope asks Christians to rebuild Iraq with spiritual legacy

Mar 8, 2021
5

Brave Myanmar nuns refuse to be silenced by military power

Mar 9, 2021
6

Former Jesuit provincial in Philippines dies at 88

Mar 8, 2021
7

Caritas helps feed Covid-hit people in Vietnam

Mar 7, 2021
8

Women turn grief into courage

Mar 8, 2021
9

Pakistan gets its first Sikh senator

Mar 8, 2021
10

Indonesia withdraws Protestant textbook after heresy claims

Mar 6, 2021
Support UCA News
'Love jihad' sparks protests in Pakistan

Samson Salamat (right), chairman of Rawadari Tehreek, addresses a protest camp against forced conversions in front of Lahore Press Club on March 8. (Photo: Samson Salamat)

Mehmood Ghaznavi remembers rejecting the case of a Pakistani Christian girl converting to Islam for marriage four years ago.

“She knew nothing about Kalma [the Islamic proclamation of faith], there was no inspiration. I suggested she study the Quran and the life of the Prophet Muhammad before marrying her Muslim boyfriend. She never returned,” said Ghaznavi, who chairs the National Peace Committee, an interfaith group.

“Although there is no age limit for conversion to Islam, we reject first marriages without consent from the parents. Disagreements can be handled with grace.”

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

The cleric was speaking on March 8 at the protest camp of Rawadari Tehreek (Movement for Tolerance) in front of Lahore Press Club. More than 100 people, including Christians and Muslims, attended the camp to mark International Women's Day.

They carried placards stating “Save our daughters” and “Save us.” The speakers demanded legislation to stop forced religious conversions and expressed solidarity with the victims of forced conversions.

According to the Lahore-based Centre for Social Justice, 162 cases of questionable conversions of minority girls were reported in Pakistan’s media between 2013 and November 2020. More than 54 percent of victims (girls and women) belonged to the Hindu community, while 44 percent were Christians.

More than 46 percent of victims were minors, with nearly 33 percent aged 11-15, while only 17 percent of victims were above 18.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

Last month Faisalabad Session Court ordered the release of Christian teenager Farah Shaheen, who was abducted, forcibly converted to Islam, married to a 45-year-old Muslim man and later moved to a government-run shelter. She rejoined her family on Feb. 16.

Samson Salamat, chairman of Rawadari Tehreek, labeled the case as an example of “love jihad” — the practice where Muslim men target non-Muslim women for conversion to Islam by means such as seduction and feigning love.

“Clerics in every street are ready to solemnize such marriages with fake certificates. Unfortunately, hundreds of girls belonging to religious minorities are being abducted, forcibly converted and then married off to their abductors every year,” he told UCA News.

Related News

“Love jihad is indeed an extremely serious problem being ignored by the state machinery, parliament, political parties and other stakeholders, which has nurtured a sense of insecurity among minorities.

“If someone dares to table any bill, it is immediately rejected. The moves to pass legislation to discourage and stop forced conversions and unsolicited marriages have already been struck down in Sindh Assembly and the National Assembly in the past. Sadly, legislation has yet to be initiated in other provinces.”

The term “love jihad” caught the public attention for the first time in 2009 in India when website hindujagruti.org claimed that an organization called Muslim Youth Forum had put up a poster regarding the practice, which entailed “trapping” Hindu girls in love with the aim of converting them for marriage.

Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Uttar Pradesh state in northern India has cleared a draft ordinance to deal with religious conversion via marriage. The ordinance, approved on Nov. 24 by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet, stipulates a jail term of up to 10 years for those found guilty.

In Pakistan, according to Section 498 B of the Prevention of Anti-Women Practices Act, 2011, the punishment for forced marriages is a jail term of 3-10 years and a fine of 500,000 rupees (US$3,180). However, church activists say the law remains dormant and ignored by both law enforcement agencies and families of victims.

A manifesto for women

The Feminist Manifesto of the Aurat (women) March Lahore called for political and societal action.

“We assert that emotional and psychological abuse be recognized as a form of violence. The state must also recognize that societal, structural and institutional practices against women such as honor killings, marital rape/abuse, harassment, forced childhood marriages, gendered violence, forced conversions, religious and ethnic discrimination traumatize women and gender minorities,” it stated.

“This is both an individual and collective trauma. It is crucial to recognize the damage these practices cause and utilize structural mechanisms to eliminate them from our society.”

According to Reverend Saleem Khokhar, a member of Rawadari Tehreek, several members of the church-run interfaith group also oppose legislation against forced conversions.

“Instead of focusing on fundamental human rights, they link every issue with faith. Despite wearing our signature saffron scarves [the color of saints], they reject being our members. Forced conversions and marriages are often condoned by local police and union councils who turn a blind eye, often complicit in falsifying documents,” he said.

“The clerics ignore laws on marriage restraints. The majority of the clerics hold puberty as the threshold. Marriages by conversions mostly fail. We are campaigning to educate Christian families about the side effects of such marriages that only survive for four or five months. Minority girls are then thrown away like used tissue paper.”

The Child Marriage Restraint Act, 1929, mandates that girls cannot marry before the age of 16 and boys must be 18 or older. However, in Sindh province, the local government raised the age to 18 for both sexes in 2014, with child marriage made a punishable offense.

Also Read

Five Christians get bail a month after arrest for conversion in India
Five Christians get bail a month after arrest for conversion in India
March for women in Pakistan
March for women in Pakistan
Pandemic challenges Catholic Church's education mission in Asia
Pandemic challenges Catholic Church's education mission in Asia
Pakistani Christian youth granted bail in blasphemy case
Pakistani Christian youth granted bail in blasphemy case
Pakistan gets its first Sikh senator
Pakistan gets its first Sikh senator
Sri Lankan Catholics mark Black Sunday
Sri Lankan Catholics mark Black Sunday

Latest News

Brave Myanmar nuns refuse to be silenced by military power
Mar 9, 2021
Christian leaders must defend Southeast Asia's river of life
Mar 9, 2021
Five Christians get bail a month after arrest for conversion in India
Mar 9, 2021
Hun Sen tells Cambodians to stay home amid Covid spike
Mar 9, 2021
Radio drama on St. Andrew Kim a big hit in South Korea
Mar 9, 2021
Slaying of nine Filipino activists sparks outrage
Mar 9, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Christian leaders must defend Southeast Asia's river of life
Mar 9, 2021
Pandemic challenges Catholic Church's education mission in Asia
Mar 9, 2021
Women turn grief into courage
Mar 8, 2021
Letter from Rome: A very worrisome trip
Mar 7, 2021
Chaos reigns as India battles Covid-19 confusion
Mar 5, 2021

Features

Brave Myanmar nuns refuse to be silenced by military power
Mar 9, 2021
'Love jihad' sparks protests in Pakistan
Mar 9, 2021
Vietnamese bishop fosters devotion to Divine Mercy
Mar 8, 2021
Covid-19 death highlights mistreatment of Pakistan's transgender people
Mar 8, 2021
'A heavy cross means abundant blessings'
Mar 7, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope Francis inflight press briefing en route from Iraq

Pope Francis' in-flight press briefing en route from Iraq
Saudi center for dialogue with religions leaves Vienna

Saudi center for dialogue with religions leaves Vienna
Pope Francis sowed seeds of respect unity and hope in Iraq

Pope Francis sowed seeds of respect, unity and hope in Iraq
Iraq must now implement reforms that favor reconciliation

Iraq must now implement reforms that favor reconciliation
Tanzania has lost 25 Catholic priests 60 nuns to COVID19 in past two months

Tanzania has lost 25 Catholic priests, 60 nuns to COVID-19 in past two months
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 9 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 9 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Third Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Third Week of Lent
Lord, may I never stray from Your path

Lord, may I never stray from Your path
Help us Jesus to obey the voice of God the Father

Help us Jesus to obey the voice of God the Father
Forty Martyrs of Armenia | Saint of the Day

Forty Martyrs of Armenia | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.