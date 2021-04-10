X
World

London cardinal leads Catholic tributes to Prince Philip

The longest-serving consort of any British monarch has died at 99, Buckingham Palace said

Simon Caldwell, Catholic News Service

Updated: April 10, 2021 06:10 AM GMT
London cardinal leads Catholic tributes to Prince Philip

A wreath laid by Victoria's governor Linda Dessau rests outside Government House as flags fly at half mast in Melbourne, Australia, on April 10 after the death of Britain's Prince Philip on April 9. (Photo: AFP)

Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster led Catholics of England and Wales in mourning the death of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

The president of the Bishops' Conference of England and Wales issued a statement April 9, soon after the queen announced "with deep sorrow" that her husband of 73 years had died at the age of 99.

"At this moment of sadness and loss, I pray for the repose of the soul of Prince Philip, Her Majesty the Queen's faithful and loyal husband," said Cardinal Nichols in a statement posted on the website of the English and Welsh bishops' conference.

"I pray for the queen and all of the royal family," he said. "How much we will miss Prince Philip's presence and character, so full of life and vigor. He has been an example of steadfast loyalty and duty cheerfully given. May he rest in peace."

In 2014, the royal couple met for 30 minutes at the Vatican with Pope Francis. When the pope gave Prince Philip a series of three medals of his pontificate, the prince thanked him, joking, "It's the only gold medal I've ever won."

Queen Elizabeth gave the pope a large basket of food from the estates surrounding her homes; the basket included a bottle of Balmoral whiskey. Prince Philip held up the whiskey, explaining what it was, then picked up another bottle and said, "It's apple juice."

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to a hospital in mid-February for treatment over 28 days for an infection and preexisting heart condition but "passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle," according to a statement issued by Buckingham Palace.

"The royal family join with people around the world in mourning his loss," the statement added.

The prince was last seen in public leaving the hospital March 16. He was due to celebrate his 100th birthday June 10.

The queen, 94, is now expected to enter an eight-day period of mourning, during which affairs of state will be suspended.

© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.