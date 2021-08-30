X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Lobbying for minorities in Pakistan

PR campaigns and concerted efforts are needed to advance the interests of the local Church

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Published: August 30, 2021 05:51 AM GMT

Updated: August 30, 2021 05:52 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Ethiopian Church suspends emergency response in Tigray

Aug 28, 2021
2

Taliban's victory likely to boost Indonesian terror groups

Aug 26, 2021
3

Rewards for spying on 'illegal religious activities' in China

Aug 26, 2021
4

Sri Lankan religious leaders decry police statement

Aug 27, 2021
5

Skewed sex ratio leads to dubious marriages in India

Aug 26, 2021
6

Duterte election bid draws scorn from Philippine prelate

Aug 27, 2021
7

Tears and fears over church demolition in Pakistan

Aug 26, 2021
8

Church mourns death of New Delhi's Syro-Malankara bishop

Aug 27, 2021
9

Afghan Christian vows to continue God's work under Taliban rule

Aug 26, 2021
10

Indonesian cleric nabbed for insulting Christianity

Aug 27, 2021
Support UCA News
Lobbying for minorities in Pakistan

Activists of Rawadari Tehreek march to mark Pakistan's Minorities Day in Lahore on Aug. 11. (Photo: Arif Ali/AFP)

When Pakistan's President Arif Alvi celebrated Minorities Day recently at the President House in Islamabad, there were more boos than cheers.

“It is so sad that no one from the religious minorities was a speaker. It is better not to celebrate it when they cannot utter even a single word on this day,” Anjum James Paul, chairman of the Pakistan Minorities Teachers' Association, tweeted.

Khalid Shehzad, a Catholic activist, shared a similar Facebook post. “The ceremony ... has proved that the political and religious leadership of the Christian community has lost its meaning. Bishops or pastors were absent from the front row where three minority (Hindu) members of the National Assembly were seated,” said the Lahore-based member of the National Lobbying Delegation (NLD) for Minority Rights.

Their concerns were valid as Christians remained absent from the federal cabinet at the completion of three years of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Despite passage of the Sindh Minorities’ Rights Commission Bill in 2016, there has been no such body in the southern province.

Other issues include the forced conversion of underage minority girls and the nationalization of Christian educational institutes. Last week a Catholic church was demolished following the government’s anti-encroachment drive near two narrow streams passing through Karachi, capital of Sindh province.

All this requires public relations campaigns and concerted efforts to advance the interests of the local Church and improve the quality of lives of her followers. However, the activities of the NLD itself were frozen on Aug. 17 when funding dried up.

The rights advocates are accused of seeking fame, defaming the country, getting foreign visas and pleasing outside forces

The delegation was one of the most prominent advocacy groups in Pakistan and had been working toward safeguarding the rights of religious minorities since 2012. Its success stories include implementation of education and job quotas for minorities as well as the Hindu Marriage Law. 

Its 24 members included political leaders, activists, religious leaders, academics, journalists and social workers from all four provinces. The minority delegates comprised eight Hindus, one Sikh professor and 12 Christians who worked only on “doable minimum agendas.” They worked with policymakers, especially parliamentarians, bureaucrats and executives, to ensure the constitutional rights of citizens, especially minorities.

Ahmadis were deliberately left out to avoid any risk and threats. Ahmadis, who are among the most persecuted communities in Pakistan, were also excluded from the federal minority rights commission formed in May last year.

Professor Taimur Rehman, a political activist and member of liberal rock band Laal, shared the challenges of defending vulnerable groups in Pakistan.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“A sudden lobby becomes active whenever a movement or a group takes up an issue, whether of bonded laborers, women or minority rights or against extremism no matter how legitimate it is. The rights advocates are accused of seeking fame, defaming the country, getting foreign visas and pleasing outside forces,” he said.  

“These arguments leave the issues unresolved and unnoticed. The authorities instead focus on the actual mission of the rights defenders and urge them to highlight good things in the country.”  

According to Peter Jacob, executive director of the Centre for Social Justice, the present system sits crippled. “It discourages development. Both minorities and human rights are attacked,” he said.

Minority members of the NLD are now challenged to sustain their mission. Some are trying to organize activities at a low profile. A few drafted farewell messages for the NLD on social media.

Sabir Michael, a Karachi-based NLD member, compared his mission to the Parable of the Unjust Judge. “We should be persistent like that widow and keep seeking justice. Sadly, we faced most opposition from Catholic priests on updating the Christian Divorce Act,” he told me.

Change can only come through an honest evaluation and acknowledgement of shortcomings

The Church should support lobbying efforts for democracy and interfaith harmony. The peaceful struggle should go beyond interfaith commissions and indoor rallies (for media coverage). Lobbying can help pursue government systems without risking bishops being labeled political figures.

It should hire professional lobbyists to swing policies in their favor. It should support independent think tanks even if they are critical of systems with the local Church. It’s a better investment than financing periodicals that only report good news and coverage of confirmation and Eucharist ceremonies while struggling with subscriptions. Change can only come through an honest evaluation and acknowledgement of shortcomings.

Organizing streets protests is another democratic right and a strategy popular among Christian circles. However, it reduces the chances of basic criteria — namely, the dialogue with both establishment and social circles. Mutual interest is a key concept in international relations. The momentum should continue amid the shrinking space for diversity. 

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Members of the National Lobbying Delegation for Minorities with President Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Feb. 7. (Photo: Khalid Shehzad)

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Church urges justice for Sri Lankan rights activist
Church urges justice for Sri Lankan rights activist
Attacks on Christians go unpunished in Indian state
Attacks on Christians go unpunished in Indian state
India’s Eastern Church moves for uniform liturgy ignoring opposition
India’s Eastern Church moves for uniform liturgy ignoring opposition
A meditation on the Indian monsoon
A meditation on the Indian monsoon
India vaccinates 10 million in one day
India vaccinates 10 million in one day
21 killed in Bangladesh boat accident
21 killed in Bangladesh boat accident
Support Us

Latest News

Vatican-inspired group shows solidarity with Afghan women
Aug 30, 2021
Church urges justice for Sri Lankan rights activist
Aug 30, 2021
Attacks on Christians go unpunished in Indian state
Aug 30, 2021
Indonesian vice president checks on 'Friendship Tunnel'
Aug 30, 2021
Rohingya receive Covid jabs as Myanmar junta extends rollout
Aug 30, 2021
'Circumcision season' underway in Philippines after virus delays
Aug 30, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Lobbying for minorities in Pakistan
Aug 30, 2021
Send in the clowns
Aug 30, 2021
A meditation on the Indian monsoon
Aug 29, 2021
Vatican is running late on LGBTQ issue
Aug 27, 2021
Unwinnable 20-year Afghan war brought only human suffering
Aug 27, 2021

Features

Vatican-inspired group shows solidarity with Afghan women
Aug 30, 2021
The Columban priest who was murdered saving Filipinos
Aug 28, 2021
Skewed sex ratio leads to dubious marriages in India
Aug 26, 2021
Tears and fears over church demolition in Pakistan
Aug 26, 2021
Korean artist crafts dolls to share the gift of life
Aug 25, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Unprecedented milieu a world awash in COVID19 and its children

Unprecedented milieu – a world awash in COVID-19 and its children
Haitis earthquake adds yet another challenge for the country and its women religious

Haiti's earthquake adds yet another challenge for the country and its women religious
Pope concerned for Afghanistan calls for prayer fasting

Pope concerned for Afghanistan, calls for prayer, fasting

Armenian Catholic bishops to meet in Rome elect new patriarch

Armenian Catholic bishops to meet in Rome, elect new patriarch
Stop hate speech on social media to end violence says South Sudan bishop

Stop hate speech on social media to end violence, says South Sudan bishop
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 30 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 30 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Monday of the Twenty-second Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Monday of the Twenty-second Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, may my life reflect Your kindness and generosity

Lord, may my life reflect Your kindness and generosity
St Euphrasia, pray for us

St Euphrasia, pray for us
Saint Euphrasia Eluvathingal | Saint of the Day

Saint Euphrasia Eluvathingal | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.