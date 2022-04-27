Myanmar

Little faith in Myanmar junta's peace talks offer

Opposition groups slam General Min Aung Hlaing's call for dialogue as 'just for show'

General Min Aung Hlaing attends a ceremony to mark the 77th Armed Forces Day in Naypyidaw on March 26. (Photo: AFP)

By UCA News reporter Published: April 27, 2022 05:54 AM GMT Updated: April 27, 2022 06:04 AM GMT

The recent offer by Myanmar's junta chief for face-to-face peace talks has been met with skepticism from democracy activists and ethnic armed groups as the military regime continues its assault on civilians across the country.

General Min Aung Hlaing has called for peace talks with established ethnic armed groups in May.

“I invite leaders of ethnic armed groups for dialogue,” he said at an address on state media on April 22, calling for representatives to register by May 9.

The invitation, however, was not extended to the new people’s defense forces (PDFs), which have been fighting junta troops in several townships across the country.

The junta has designated PDFs and Myanmar’s shadow National Unity Government (NUG) as terrorist groups and Min Aung Hlaing said in a March 27 speech that he would not negotiate with terrorist groups.

The General Strike Coordination Body (GSCB), an anti-coup group established following the February 2021 coup, has slammed the peace talks bid as merely “just for show” and the same tactic that the previous military regime had used.

“They have held talks with the ethnic armed groups for more than 70 years and there were never good results. And there won’t be good results this time too”

“A new democratic federal state with a full guarantee of national equality and the right to self-determination without all dictatorships, including military dictatorships, is a peaceful future that all the people hope for,” the GSCB said.

Key ethnic groups including the Karen National Union (KNU) and the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) have rejected the junta chief’s offer.

“They have held talks with the ethnic armed groups for more than 70 years and there were never good results. And there won’t be good results this time too,” said Colonel Naw Bu of the KIA who was quoted by The Irrawaddy.

Padoh Saw Taw Nee, the KNU's head of foreign affairs, said the regime must first withdraw its troops from Karen state and leave Myanmar’s politics before the KNU will hold talks.

“There must also be justice. We called for transitional justice in previous talks that we attended. The military didn’t accept it then. But this time there must be transitional justice. We can’t just forget that they killed so many. We must ensure justice and truth,” he told The Irrawaddy.

Conflict-torn Myanmar has about 20 ethnic armed groups who control remote border areas and have fought for self-autonomy for seven decades.

The KNU and the KIA are among groups which remain in active engagement with junta troops along with new militia groups in northern and southeastern Myanmar where thousands of civilians have been forced to flee their homes due to military airstrikes and artillery shelling.

The junta is facing unexpected growing resistance from PDFs which many young people have joined following the brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters.

Over 1,700 people, including at least 130 children, have been killed and more than 13,000 detained since the coup.

