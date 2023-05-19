News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
‘Little Brother’ A Journey to Find the Truth

The journey of Ibrahima and of many migrants is imbued with a hope that is set against despair in the face of events

Cover image of the book ‘Little Brother'

Cover image of the book ‘Little Brother’ (Photo: La Civilta Cattolica)

Claudio Zonta SJ

By Claudio Zonta SJ

Published: May 19, 2023 07:38 AM GMT

Updated: May 19, 2023 08:23 AM GMT

“On the plane they gave me a painting by a boy, Daniel, who paints his anguish as he is drowning and wants to save his sinking partner. I recommend a book, Hermanito, that is ‘Little Brother.’ It came out a year ago. It is the story of an older brother who leaves Guinea in search of his younger brother. It makes us understand what a desert crossing is like: the trafficking of migrants, imprisonment, torture, the sea journey.…”

Pope Francis said this in Malta during one of his customary conversations with Jesuits on his apostolic journeys, as later published by La Civiltà Cattolica. From time to time the pontiff has mentioned this account because of its emotional intensity.

Ibrahima Balde, the boy from Guinea, narrates his quest, the search for his younger brother, to Basque journalist and poet, Amets Arzallus Antia, whom he met at a meeting of an association that assists migrants.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

On the first page of the biographical novel, there is a geographical map of Northern Africa with a small house in the Guinea area drawn in pencil. On the last page the same map is marked by the many places and paths that the author had taken on his long, dramatic journey. This well-worn migrant road is not familiar; it is a path in life where you are ignored, trampled on, and treated like dirt. 

What is childhood in poverty like?

The story begins in the city of Conakry, capital of Guinea, a country bordering Senegal, Sierra Leone and Mali, where Ibrahima was born.

 

Read the complete feature here.

This article is brought to you by UCA News in association with La Civilta Cattolica. 

 

