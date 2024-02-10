News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Like future saint, share the Gospel with all, pope says

Pope Francis welcomes pilgrims from Argentina for the canonization of Blessed Maria Antonia of Saint Joseph de Paz y Figueroa

Like future saint, share the Gospel with all, pope says

Pope Francis welcomes Argentinean pilgrims ahead of the canonization of Blessed Maria Antonia di San Giuseppe de Paz y Figueroa. (Photo: Vatican News)

Justin McLellan, OSV News

By Justin McLellan, OSV News

Published: February 10, 2024 05:50 AM GMT

Updated: February 10, 2024 05:52 AM GMT

Christians should look to Argentina's soon-to-be saint to learn how to live charitably in an age of individualism, Pope Francis said.

In Blessed Maria Antonia de Paz Figueroa, known affectionately as "Mama Antula," Christians can "find an example and inspiration that revives a preference for the least, for those who society discards and casts aside," the pope told a group of Argentine pilgrims during a meeting at the Vatican Feb. 9.

The charity of Argentina's first female saint "imposes itself with great force in the midst of a society that risks forgetting that radical individualism is the most difficult virus to overcome," he said.

The pope was scheduled to declare the 18th-century consecrated laywoman a saint during a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica Feb. 11. Argentine President Javier Milei was expected to attend and scheduled to meet with the pope the following morning.

Seated in the front row of pilgrims during their Feb. 9 meeting with the pope was Claudio Perusini, the Argentine man who significantly and inexplicably recovered from a stroke through the intercession of Mama Antula.

Archbishop Jorge Ignacio García Cuerva of Buenos Aires and Bishop Vicente Bokalic Iglic of Santiago del Estero, Argentina, where Mama Antula is originally from, also attended the meeting.

Pope Francis told them that the path to holiness requires "trust and abandonment," and recalled how on her route of evangelization Mama Antula arrived in Buenos Aires "with only a crucifix and barefoot, because she didn't put her security in herself but in God; she trusted that her arduous ministry was his work."

After founding a community of consecrated laywomen, Mama Antula walked throughout northern Argentina for some 20 years holding retreats to conduct the Ignatian spiritual exercises, sometimes in secret, following the expulsion of Society of Jesus from the country in 1767.

"She experienced what God wants for each of us, that we may discover his call, each in their own state of life, whatever it may be," the pope said.

He also praised the future saint's persistence in sharing the spiritual exercises despite receiving resistance from Argentina's ruling class in Buenos Aires. Some in the Argentine nobility clandestinely attended the spiritual exercises she organized there.

Mama Antula's life is a message for Christians "not to give up in the face of adversity, not to give up in our good intentions to bring the Gospel to all, despite the challenges that this may represent," Pope Francis said.

He added that being with the family or in workplaces should be seen as occasions to "challenge our surroundings by bringing the joy of the Gospel" into them.

The pope also highlighted Mama Antula's "great ardor for the Eucharist, which should be the center of our life." He invited them to be "participate seriously" in the canonization Mass Feb. 11 and to be "witnesses of this gift for the Argentine people, but also for the whole church."

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Catholic prayer app to run faith-focused Super Bowl commercials Catholic prayer app to run faith-focused Super Bowl commercials
Polish church ministry for abuse victims under political scrutiny Polish church ministry for abuse victims under political scrutiny
Like future saint, share the Gospel with all, pope says Like future saint, share the Gospel with all, pope says
Israel PM orders army to plan evacuation of civilians from Rafah Israel PM orders army to plan evacuation of civilians from Rafah
5 dead after India madrassa demolition sparks clashes 5 dead after India madrassa demolition sparks clashes
Abuse in the Name of God? Abuse in the Name of God?
donateads_new
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Shaowu

Apostolic Prefecture of Shaowu

The Apostolic Prefecture of Shaowu is a apostolic prefecture located in the city

Read more
Diocese of Urdaneta

Diocese of Urdaneta

In a land area of 1,616.22 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers 17 municipalities on the eastern part of

Read more
Diocese of Lishui

Diocese of Lishui

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Lishui is a diocese located in the city of Lishui in

Read more
Diocese of Lucena

Diocese of Lucena

In a land area of 2,334 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the central towns of the Province of Quezon,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.