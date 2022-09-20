News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Lights out at Sri Lanka’s temples, churches

A hefty hike in electricity bills leaves the island nation's religious places in the dark

Lights out at Sri Lanka’s temples, churches

Buddhist devotees offer prayers during Poya a religious festival to mark the full moon, at Kelaniya Temple in Colombo on Sept. 10. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter, Colombo

By UCA News reporter, Colombo

Published: September 20, 2022 11:57 AM GMT

Updated: September 20, 2022 11:59 AM GMT

Buddhist monks in Sri Lanka have decided to turn off lights at temples across the country on Oct. 9, an important Buddhist feast day, to protest the steep electricity tariff hike.

The council of Buddhist monks has decided to keep temples across the island nation without lights on Vap Poya, celebrated on the full moon day of Vap, the seventh month of the Sinhalese calendar.

Ven. Galaha Sirisantha Thera, a monk leader, said their decision aims to protest the unreasonable 500 percent increase in electricity tariff imposed by the Ministry of Energy and the government's decision to cut subsidies to religious places.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The traffic hike has “increased the electricity bills in religious places by five to six times. The monks have a strong suspicion that this is a conspiracy to keep temples in the dark," Ven. Sirisantha Thera said on Sept. 19.

Buddhist monks joined street demonstrations with the faithful as the National Bhikku Front organized a public petition on the day.

"Increasing the electricity charges for religious places like temples and churches has thrown them into darkness and the burden of the electricity bills has been imposed on the people," Ven. Handugala Rathana Thera, general secretary of the National Bhikku Front, said.

He said that people will have to embrace death itself due to the steep electricity bills.

Religious places depend mainly on donations from devotees. Sometimes they rent their buildings and land, but there is no stable and adequate income for most religious places.

Some temples and churches have already stopped evening services. Religious places in villages are without a sufficient source of income now.

Government lawmaker Jagath Kumara sent a letter to President Ranil Wikremesingha requesting relief in the electricity bills of religious places and low-income earners.

"It has become problematic to maintain the temples and public places of worship maintained by the people in a situation where most people are unable to make ends meet due to electricity bills that have increased by two or three times," said Kumara.

Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said that if solar panels are installed, the electricity bill for religious places will not be a problem.

"The electricity bill has been increased because the energy needs to be managed due to the economic crisis that has arisen," said Wijesekera.

Meanwhile, according to the World Bank’s latest report on food inflation, Sri Lanka ranks fourth among the countries with the highest food inflation, behind Zimbabwe, Lebanon and Venezuela.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Lights out at Sri Lanka’s temples, churches Lights out at Sri Lanka’s temples, churches
Caritas tackles food shortage in Macau Caritas tackles food shortage in Macau
Vietnam's Catholics pray for cardinal's canonization Vietnam's Catholics pray for cardinal's canonization
Philippine universities remember martial law era Philippine universities remember martial law era
Cambodia’s shrinking civic freedoms slammed Cambodia’s shrinking civic freedoms slammed
India's Dalit Christians, Muslims fear being tricked again India's Dalit Christians, Muslims fear being tricked again
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Thomists gather in Rome for major congress

“Thomists” gather in Rome for major congress

The Angelicum, the Dominican-run university in Rome, welcomes more than 300 theologians from around the world to discuss the teachings of St. Thomas Aquinas in the context of our current times

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.