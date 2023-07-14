Life sentence for 3 Indian radical Islamist activists

Islamic radicals sliced off an Indian Catholic professor’s wrist for allegedly insulting Prophet Mohammed

An Indian security officer stands guard beside a banner installed by members of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party during a protest demanding a ban on the Popular Front of India in New Delhi on Feb. 28, 2021. The Islamist group, now banned by India, first gained national infamy when its members chopped off the hand of a Kerala-based Catholic professor over 13 years ago. (Photo: AFP/ UCA News files)

A special court in a southern Indian state has sentenced three radical Islamist activists to life imprisonment for slicing off a Catholic professor’s wrist 13 years ago for allegedly insulting Prophet Mohammed.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) court Judge Anil K Bhaskar in Kerala found them guilty of charges such as terrorism, conspiracy, and possessing weapons while delivering the punishment on July 13.

Sajil, who is identified by a single name, M K Nasar, and K A Najeeb were given life imprisonment and three of their accomplices got a three-year jail term for mutilating Prof. T J Joseph’s left hand by chopping off the wrist when the former Malayalam department teacher at the Church-run Newman College was returning after attending Mass with his family.

All the accused are followers of the outlawed radical Islamist group -- Popular Front of India, which was banned in 2022. The prime accused, Savad, identified by a single name, who mutilated the professor, is still at large.

“Their conviction is not a personal victory for me,” Prof. Joseph, 65, told reporters on July 12.

“The convicts themselves are victims of a centuries-old primitive indigenous belief system.”

He called for an end to such practices.

“It is high time that we, as the inhabitants of this world, develop a scientific temper, imbibe the concept of humanity and universal brotherhood, and become modern citizens," he said.

“I wish that my sufferings and the struggle of those who attacked me will spur the coming generations to break away from the chains of such centuries-old ideologies and become global citizens who believe in equality and scientific temper," he added.

Joseph, however, showed a soft corner for the convicts, saying, “The real culprits are those who ordered them to chop off my hand and are still at large, nobody knows them.”

The special court convicted 13 accused in the first phase of the trial after it started in June 2010 when the professor was attacked over a question paper he had set for his students that allegedly contained derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

The court in April 2015 sentenced all 13 accused to jail ranging from three to eight years on charges, including attempt to murder and conspiracy.

The probe agency filed an appeal in the Kerala high court, the top court in the state, to enhance their punishment.

Soon, a second phase was necessitated after 11 absconding accused surrendered before the court.

"I was not anxious about the verdict or whether they have been convicted or not in this case. My curiosity was similar to any Indian citizen who was interested in knowing the conclusion of this case," the professor said.

"Victims never get any personal justice from the verdict in any case. There is no personal gain for me from this verdict. The verdict is an assertion of the country's law. It may act as a deterrent to others from committing such a crime," he said.

The state police initially probed the case. But later handed it over to the NIA, a premier federal agency specializing in terrorism-related cases.

