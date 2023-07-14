News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Life sentence for 3 Indian radical Islamist activists

Islamic radicals sliced off an Indian Catholic professor’s wrist for allegedly insulting Prophet Mohammed

Life sentence for 3 Indian radical Islamist activists

An Indian security officer stands guard beside a banner installed by members of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party during a protest demanding a ban on the Popular Front of India in New Delhi on Feb. 28, 2021. The Islamist group, now banned by India, first gained national infamy when its members chopped off the hand of a Kerala-based Catholic professor over 13 years ago. (Photo: AFP/ UCA News files)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 14, 2023 10:47 AM GMT

Updated: July 14, 2023 12:58 PM GMT

A special court in a southern Indian state has sentenced three radical Islamist activists to life imprisonment for slicing off a Catholic professor’s wrist 13 years ago for allegedly insulting Prophet Mohammed.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) court Judge Anil K Bhaskar in Kerala found them guilty of charges such as terrorism, conspiracy, and possessing weapons while delivering the punishment on July 13.

Sajil, who is identified by a single name, M K Nasar, and K A Najeeb were given life imprisonment and three of their accomplices got a three-year jail term for mutilating Prof. T J Joseph’s left hand by chopping off the wrist when the former Malayalam department teacher at the Church-run Newman College was returning after attending Mass with his family.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

All the accused are followers of the outlawed radical Islamist group -- Popular Front of India, which was banned in 2022. The prime accused, Savad, identified by a single name, who mutilated the professor, is still at large.

“Their conviction is not a personal victory for me,” Prof. Joseph, 65, told reporters on July 12.

“The convicts themselves are victims of a centuries-old primitive indigenous belief system.”

He called for an end to such practices. 

“It is high time that we, as the inhabitants of this world, develop a scientific temper, imbibe the concept of humanity and universal brotherhood, and become modern citizens," he said.

“I wish that my sufferings and the struggle of those who attacked me will spur the coming generations to break away from the chains of such centuries-old ideologies and become global citizens who believe in equality and scientific temper," he added.

Joseph, however, showed a soft corner for the convicts, saying, “The real culprits are those who ordered them to chop off my hand and are still at large, nobody knows them.”

The special court convicted 13 accused in the first phase of the trial after it started in June 2010 when the professor was attacked over a question paper he had set for his students that allegedly contained derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed. 

The court in April 2015 sentenced all 13 accused to jail ranging from three to eight years on charges, including attempt to murder and conspiracy. 

The probe agency filed an appeal in the Kerala high court, the top court in the state, to enhance their punishment.

Soon, a second phase was necessitated after 11 absconding accused surrendered before the court. 

"I was not anxious about the verdict or whether they have been convicted or not in this case. My curiosity was similar to any Indian citizen who was interested in knowing the conclusion of this case," the professor said.

"Victims never get any personal justice from the verdict in any case. There is no personal gain for me from this verdict. The verdict is an assertion of the country's law. It may act as a deterrent to others from committing such a crime," he said.

The state police initially probed the case. But later handed it over to the NIA, a premier federal agency specializing in terrorism-related cases.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian Christian leader quits BJP over Manipur riots Indian Christian leader quits BJP over Manipur riots
Japan’s population decline puts strain on healthcare system Japan’s population decline puts strain on healthcare system
New cardinals increase Asia’s tally, enthuse Catholics New cardinals increase Asia’s tally, enthuse Catholics
Chinese Communist Party eyes 'full control' of Hong Kong Chinese Communist Party eyes 'full control' of Hong Kong
Life sentence for 3 Indian radical Islamist activists Life sentence for 3 Indian radical Islamist activists
Filipino Catholics object to drag act based on Lord’s Prayer Filipino Catholics object to drag act based on Lord’s Prayer
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Tokyo

Archdiocese of Tokyo

In a land area of 7,349 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Tokyo and Chiba

Read more
Diocese of Gulbarga

Diocese of Gulbarga

In a land area of 32,147 square kilometers, the diocese of Gulbarga includes four revenue districts of Bidar, Bijapur,

Read more
Diocese of Hsinchu

Diocese of Hsinchu

The diocese was erected on March 21, 1961. It is located in the northwestern part of Taiwan. It covers 4,573 square

Read more
Archdiocese of Jakarta

Archdiocese of Jakarta

On May 8, 1807, the Vatican established the apostolic prefecture of Batavia (Jakarta's name during Dutch colonial

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.