News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

South Korea

LGBTQ groups raise funds for expelled Korean pastor

Methodist pastor was expelled by a Church court on Dec. 8 for blessing gay people during a festival in 2019

South Korean Methodist pastor Lee Dong-hwan has been expelled for allegedly sympathizing with homosexuality.

South Korean Methodist pastor Lee Dong-hwan has been expelled for allegedly sympathizing with homosexuality. (Photo: Facebook via Korea Herald)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: December 11, 2023 08:28 AM GMT

Updated: December 11, 2023 10:35 AM GMT

Groups campaigning for LGBTQ+ rights in South Korea have started a fundraising campaign for a Methodist pastor who was expelled from his church for allegedly blessing gay people at a festival, reports say.

Groups including the South Korean Coalition for Anti-Discrimination Legislation and Rainbow Jesus — a group consisting of Christians in the LGBTQ+ community — will support Lee Dong-hwan "all the way," the Korean Herald reported on Dec. 10.

The groups are conducting a fundraiser for the fees required for the judicial process within the Korean Methodist Church (KMC).

Many churches in South Korea require such fees, and Lee has to pay 7 million won (US$5,300) in order to appeal his case, the report said.

A judicial committee ruled that Lee be expelled, the highest punishment the KMC can mete out, on Dec. 8.

The committee claimed Lee had violated a church law that states one shall not "agree or sympathize with homosexuality."

"Today’s ruling is something to be angry about"

Lee received a two-year suspension from the KMC for blessing a same-sex couple in 2019 and founded Christian LGBTQ+ rights group, Q&A, in April of last year.

He told reporters after the committee's decision that it was expected and vowed to continue engaging with the church.

“It was an expected result, and I approached the trial with the mindset of making a statement to the denomination, but in the end, the sentence was excommunication,” Kyunghyang Shinmun reported him as saying on Dec. 8.

“Nevertheless, I will not give up on talking to you. Today’s ruling is something to be angry about, but let’s not focus our hearts on hatred,” he added.

“We will be with Pastor Lee until the end,” the LGBTQ groups said in a statement on Dec. 10.

Kim Eun-seon, an LGBTQ activist, said their fight for justice for the pastor and their community will continue.

“After Pastor Lee was sentenced to be excommunicated, we held the first service in honor of Human Rights Sunday. I am very upset that the church members and pastor are suffering. But we pledge to embrace each other and fight for these rights,” Kyunghyang Shinmun reported him as saying.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vatican ultimatum fails to end India’s liturgy dispute Vatican ultimatum fails to end India’s liturgy dispute
Dragons in Advent Dragons in Advent
‘It’s a good thing there’s birds’: ‘The Swimmers’ by Julie Otsuka ‘It’s a good thing there’s birds’: ‘The Swimmers’ by Julie Otsuka
Tibetans dismayed over police surveillance during festival Tibetans dismayed over police surveillance during festival
Filipino Catholics join global call for climate justice Filipino Catholics join global call for climate justice
Probe sought against Filipino pastor accused of trafficking, rape Probe sought against Filipino pastor accused of trafficking, rape
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Ulaanbaatar

Apostolic Prefecture of Ulaanbaatar

The apostolic prefecture's territory stretches over 1,564,116 square kilometers and covers the capital city,

Read more
Diocese of Vinh Long

Diocese of Vinh Long

With an area of 6,772 square kilometers, Vinh Long diocese covers the provinces of Ben Tre, Tra Vinh and Vinh Long, and

Read more
Archdiocese of Nagpur

Archdiocese of Nagpur

In a land area of 59,024 square kilometres, the archdiocesan territory covers three districts of Maharashtra state:

Read more
Diocese of Catarman

Diocese of Catarman

In a land area of 3,498 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil jurisdiction of the province of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.