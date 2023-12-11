LGBTQ groups raise funds for expelled Korean pastor

Methodist pastor was expelled by a Church court on Dec. 8 for blessing gay people during a festival in 2019

South Korean Methodist pastor Lee Dong-hwan has been expelled for allegedly sympathizing with homosexuality. (Photo: Facebook via Korea Herald)

Groups campaigning for LGBTQ+ rights in South Korea have started a fundraising campaign for a Methodist pastor who was expelled from his church for allegedly blessing gay people at a festival, reports say.

Groups including the South Korean Coalition for Anti-Discrimination Legislation and Rainbow Jesus — a group consisting of Christians in the LGBTQ+ community — will support Lee Dong-hwan "all the way," the Korean Herald reported on Dec. 10.

The groups are conducting a fundraiser for the fees required for the judicial process within the Korean Methodist Church (KMC).

Many churches in South Korea require such fees, and Lee has to pay 7 million won (US$5,300) in order to appeal his case, the report said.

A judicial committee ruled that Lee be expelled, the highest punishment the KMC can mete out, on Dec. 8.

The committee claimed Lee had violated a church law that states one shall not "agree or sympathize with homosexuality."

"Today’s ruling is something to be angry about"

Lee received a two-year suspension from the KMC for blessing a same-sex couple in 2019 and founded Christian LGBTQ+ rights group, Q&A, in April of last year.

He told reporters after the committee's decision that it was expected and vowed to continue engaging with the church.

“It was an expected result, and I approached the trial with the mindset of making a statement to the denomination, but in the end, the sentence was excommunication,” Kyunghyang Shinmun reported him as saying on Dec. 8.

“Nevertheless, I will not give up on talking to you. Today’s ruling is something to be angry about, but let’s not focus our hearts on hatred,” he added.

“We will be with Pastor Lee until the end,” the LGBTQ groups said in a statement on Dec. 10.

Kim Eun-seon, an LGBTQ activist, said their fight for justice for the pastor and their community will continue.

“After Pastor Lee was sentenced to be excommunicated, we held the first service in honor of Human Rights Sunday. I am very upset that the church members and pastor are suffering. But we pledge to embrace each other and fight for these rights,” Kyunghyang Shinmun reported him as saying.

