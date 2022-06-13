News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Letter from Rome: Why Pope Francis could resign

Pope says Benedict XVI's resignation was not 'a unique case' and he would ponder stepping down if he found his strength failing

Pope Francis holds an audience with the Granatieri di Sardegna military force at the Vatican on June 11

Pope Francis holds an audience with the Granatieri di Sardegna military force at the Vatican on June 11. (Photo: AFP)

Robert Carl Mickens

By Robert Carl Mickens

Published: June 13, 2022 05:48 AM GMT

The Vatican announced that Pope Francis has been forced to cancel his July 2-7 visit to two countries in Africa due to a knee ailment, the exact nature of which it has never made public.

The abrupt cancellation of the trip, which had just been confirmed on May 28, intensified concerns over the pope's health and the future of his pontificate.

Francis, who is six months into his 86th year, was relegated to using a wheelchair several weeks ago, and it's becoming more and more obvious that his strength is failing. The only question is to how great an extent.

The answer to that — as he has said on numerous occasions — will determine whether he decides to follow in the footsteps of Benedict XVI and resign from the papacy.

Click here to read the full article

