Letter from Rome: Vatican Media's identity crisis

It was supposed be a day to celebrate the glories of Vatican Radio and L'Osservatore Romano. Instead, it quickly turned into an embarrassing nightmare.

The more than 300 employees in the Vatican's Dicastery for Communication (sic.) — which includes the radio, paper, press office and the internet site Vatican News, among others — anxiously awaited words of congratulations and encouragement on May 24 when Pope Francis made an hour-long visit to their headquarters.

But what they got, instead, was a scolding. And it wasn't pretty. The pope — in a "live" radio interview, no less! — wondered aloud if there was even anyone out there listening to the Vatican's radio station or reading its newspaper.

"How many listen to the radio, and how many read L'Osservatore Romano?" he asked. And it only got worse from there.

