News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Letter from Rome: The pope's race against the clock

Despite advanced age and questionable health, Pope Francis keeps up a busy schedule that looks to get even busier

Letter from Rome: The pope's race against the clock

Pope Francis gestures as he presides over the Divine Mercy Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican on April 24. (Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP)

Robert Carl Mickens

By Robert Mickens, Rome

Published: April 25, 2022 04:23 AM GMT

Updated: April 25, 2022 04:24 AM GMT

The past several weeks surely have been extremely frustrating for Pope Francis.

First of all, his tireless and ever more urgent appeals for an end to the fighting in Ukraine, which began in late February with Russia's invasion of the country, have been completely ignored.

And he's had absolutely no success in convincing Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, to denounce the war or convince Vladimir Putin to agree to an Easter ceasefire.

Francis keeps repeating that he's willing to do everything he can to help stop the war, but he has to know in his heart of hearts that there is no role for the Roman pope in the Russia-Ukraine mess.

That must also be extremely frustrating for him. But whether the war ends tomorrow or drags on for a very long time, there is another issue that is bogging him down. It's his advanced age and questionable health.

Click here to read the full article

comment

Share your comments
1 Comments on this Story
MILROY MARTYN
THE CATHOLIC CHURCH IS THE ONLY ORGANISATION WHICH HAS AT ITS HELM OLD MEN WAY PAST RETIREMENT AGE. ITS TIME THAT THE CHURCH APPOINTED YOUNG MEN WHO ARE HIGHLY QUALIFIED AND EDUCATED TO THE HELM OF THE CHURCH. IT IS A PITY THAT AFTER ALL THELEARNING OF THE YOUNG PRIESTS THEY DO NOT GET A CHANCE AT ADMINISTRATION AND ARE OFTEN PUT TO THE SIDELINES AND SOMETIMES RACISM NEPOTISM, CRONISM ARE CHOICES OF APPOINTMENTS TO BISHOPRICS AND SO ON LIKE IN SRI LANKA WHERE THERE IS A HISTORY OF RACISM IN THE APPOINTMENT OF BISHOPS OFTEN IT IS A RELATIVE OF THE INCUMBANT CARDINAL AND MANY HIGHLY EDUCATED YOUNG PRIESTS ARE LEFT OUT OF PROMOTIONS
Reply

Latest News

Boris Johnson's bulldozer pose sparks outrage in India Boris Johnson's bulldozer pose sparks outrage in India
Indian bishop, priest fined for illegal stone mining Indian bishop, priest fined for illegal stone mining
All in the family: Philippine dynasties tighten grip on power All in the family: Philippine dynasties tighten grip on power
Robredo holds biggest rally in Philippine campaign Robredo holds biggest rally in Philippine campaign
Late Irish Jesuit missionary in China honored with award Late Irish Jesuit missionary in China honored with award
Indonesia ordains bishop in conflict-scarred province Indonesia ordains bishop in conflict-scarred province
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Orthodox Easter Ukrainian Churches cannot escape the war

Orthodox Easter: Ukrainian Churches cannot escape the war

As their country is under attack from Russia, members of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate find themselves in a difficult situation

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.