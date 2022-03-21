Letter from Rome: The pope's 'Hail Mary' pass

Crucifix leads an Indonesian Muslim to Catholic faith
Vicky Adam Ubaid Akram had grown up a Muslim but felt a spiritual dryness and lost interest in the religion
Pope Francis decides to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary
Members of United Help Ukraine and other activists hold a rally outside the White House in Washington, DC, on March 20.
Russia's brutal military attack on Ukraine continues. And with each passing day Pope Francis appears more and more frustrated that he and his Vatican aides can do nothing to stop it.
No doubt, they are even more irritated that their continuous offers to mediate or facilitate discussions between the two countries, which the Vatican secretary of state repeats nearly every day, have been rejected by the Kremlin with a resounding nyet.
The 85-year-old pope is world-famous as a man of peace and dialogue. During his nine years in office he has emerged as one of the globe's most persistent advocates for fraternal, harmonious relations between all peoples and nations.
But it seems there is nothing the pope can do right now regarding the abominable situation in Ukraine, except promote humanitarian efforts by donating money and personnel. And, obviously, he can pray and urge others to pray for peace.
