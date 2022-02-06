Letter from Rome: The old order is passing away

There was more turbulence in Roman Catholicism last week — at least on the Old Continent.
A number of recent events verified — to those who are willing to open their eyes and face reality — that the Roman Church's ongoing implosion is picking up pace.
Here are just a few things that happened when many people were probably not paying attention:
— Two cardinals close to Pope Francis publicly called for radical changes in certain church teachings and practices.
— A bishop in Italy admitted he made a mistake when he took in an American priest that the Vatican had cleared of sexual abuse charges on a legal technicality.
— Spain's government announced it was launching a major investigation into church-related sexual abuse because the country's Catholic bishops have refused to do so.
— And two symbols of the Roman Church's anachronistic ancien regime paradigm — the Order of Malta and Benedict XVI — were battling to save their respective legacies.
Where does one start?
