News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Letter from Rome: The last of the gentleman editors

A tribute to John Wilkins, who edited 'The Tablet' from 1982 to 2003

Letter from Rome: The last of the gentleman editors

Photo: Unsplash

Robert Carl Mickens

By Robert Mickens, Rome

Published: May 02, 2022 03:01 AM GMT

It is all the fault of John Wilkins. If not for him, it is very likely that I would be living in Hungary right now and would have never pursued a career of writing and commenting on the Vatican and church affairs.

It's a long story that goes back two decades ago to the Great Jubilee of 2000 when I was in my 11th and, it turned out, final year of working at Vatican Radio.

I can't recall exactly how it came about, but Margaret Hebblethwaite, who was already writing regularly for The Tablet of London, was in Rome and invited me to lunch.

Someone told her to contact me to find out what was "really going on" inside the Roman Curia. As I started to speak very freely of things I could never say on "the pope's radio," she began scribbling notes furiously.

I was an avid reader of The Tablet and considered myself part of the "loyal opposition" that the paper's well-known editor, John Wilkins, articulated so masterfully week after week in its pages. John died last week aged 85.

Click here to read the full article

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Will Southeast Asia dance to US tune? Will Southeast Asia dance to US tune?
Philippine bishops' chief urges release of jailed senator Philippine bishops' chief urges release of jailed senator
India's Dalit Christians protest installation of archbishop India's Dalit Christians protest installation of archbishop
Church attack in Indonesia's Papua province wounds two Church attack in Indonesia's Papua province wounds two
Buddhist monks warn Sri Lankan leaders of Sangha edict Buddhist monks warn Sri Lankan leaders of Sangha edict
Spanish prelate elected first president of Central Asian bishops Spanish prelate elected first president of Central Asian bishops
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Rome on Mission

Rome on Mission

Pope Francis’ reform of the Curia

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.