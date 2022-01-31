X
Letter from Rome: The ‘first gay pope’

The real reasons why Pope Francis is pushing Catholics to become more welcoming and less judgmental of gays and lesbians

Robert Carl Mickens

Robert Mickens, Rome

Published: January 31, 2022 04:13 AM GMT
Letter from Rome: The ‘first gay pope’

The Vatican's official position on homosexuality has not changed. (Image: Unsplash)

One could argue that Pope Francis deserves to be known as the "first gay pope."

That's not because more and more gay Catholics are starting to believe that he has our backs. And it's certainly not because he — who famously said "Who am I to judge?" — has changed the Church's teaching on homosexuality. He has not.

The Vatican's official position on homosexuality, found in the notorious document the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith issued in 1986, still stands.

And so does its description of homosexuality as "an objective disorder" that is "more or less a strong tendency towards an intrinsic moral evil."

But that's not the sort of language Francis uses.

Click hear to read the full article

