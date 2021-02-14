X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Letter from Rome: Synod of Bishops is not a Vatican office

Imprecise language leads to confusion and lack of understanding is reinforced by using the wrong words

Robert Carl Mickens

Robert Mickens, Rome

Updated: February 14, 2021 02:51 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Dalit Christians stage protest march in southern India

Feb 10, 2021
2

Venom on wheels: Pakistan's hate-mongering rickshaws

Feb 12, 2021
3

India under attack over killings on Bangladesh border

Feb 10, 2021
4

Malaysian Christians pray for missing pastor, disappeared

Feb 10, 2021
5

Cambodians take first jabs of Covid-19 vaccine

Feb 10, 2021
6

Myanmar military's charm offensive targets religious groups

Feb 11, 2021
7

Polish Salesian on a mission of joy and love in Mongolia

Feb 10, 2021
8

Why did the Vatican drop the Inquisition?

Feb 10, 2021
9

Wayward monks exploit deference of Thai Buddhists

Feb 12, 2021
10

Indonesian police arrest Christian in forced marriage case

Feb 12, 2021
Support UCA News
Letter from Rome: Synod of Bishops is not a Vatican office

Nathalie Becquart, a French Catholic religious sister and member of the Congregation of Xavieres, is the first woman to have the right to vote in the Synod of Bishops. (Photo: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP)

Pope Francis' decision to appoint Xaverian Sister Nathalie Becquart as one of two co-undersecretaries at the General Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops is a truly historic moment for the Catholic Church.

The 52-year-old French religious is not just the first woman to be given the No. 2 position in this Rome-based office. She is also the first layperson — male or female — to be named to a post that was mostly recently held by a bishop.

In fact, Father Luis Marin de San Martin, the Spanish Augustinian who was appointed co-undersecretary alongside Sister Becquart, will be ordained to the episcopate.

We know why she will not be. The Catholic Church has never ordained female priests or bishops. And the current pope has said he's not in favor of changing that because, in his words, "it would lead us to clericalize women."

Click here to read the full article

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.
Related News
UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Lent is time to grow in faith, hope, love and to share them, pope says
Lent is time to grow in faith, hope, love and to share them, pope says
Vatican Radio celebrates its 90th anniversary
Vatican Radio celebrates its 90th anniversary
At Vatican trial, priest says abuse charges caused by jealousy
At Vatican trial, priest says abuse charges caused by jealousy
Caring for the sick is essential part of Church's mission, pope says
Caring for the sick is essential part of Church's mission, pope says
Pope: Markets need regulation to promote justice
Pope: Markets need regulation to promote justice
Vatican releases program for papal trip to Iraq
Vatican releases program for papal trip to Iraq

Latest News

Malaysian Anglican makes Catholic vestments for the world
Feb 14, 2021
New archbishop of Karachi sets out priorities
Feb 14, 2021
Letter from Rome: Synod of Bishops is not a Vatican office
Feb 14, 2021
Ex-seminarian's suit against US archdiocese, seminary 'baseless'
Feb 13, 2021
Spanish lawyers act to prevent removal of crosses by officials
Feb 13, 2021
Pakistan halts execution of mentally ill death row inmates
Feb 13, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Letter from Rome: Synod of Bishops is not a Vatican office
Feb 14, 2021
Wayward monks exploit deference of Thai Buddhists
Feb 12, 2021
A vibrant life of faith can help achieve well-being
Feb 11, 2021
Why did the Vatican drop the Inquisition?
Feb 10, 2021
Freedom of expression under stress in world's largest democracy
Feb 9, 2021

Features

Malaysian Anglican makes Catholic vestments for the world
Feb 14, 2021
Pakistan halts execution of mentally ill death row inmates
Feb 13, 2021
Venom on wheels: Pakistan's hate-mongering rickshaws
Feb 12, 2021
Korean charity aims to end genital mutilation in Africa
Feb 12, 2021
Myanmar military's charm offensive targets religious groups
Feb 11, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Commending faith

Commending faith
Biden the Catholic Part Two

Biden the Catholic, Part Two
The way through

The way through
Keys to understanding an unexpected pontificate

Keys to understanding an unexpected pontificate
The love that restores life

The love that restores life
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Sunday 14 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Sunday 14 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time
Lord, make me clean to participate sincerely

Lord, make me clean to participate sincerely
God the Creator, mould us individually

God the Creator, mould us individually
Sts. Cyril and Methodius

Sts. Cyril and Methodius
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.