Letter from Rome: Speaking frankly about Frank

Pope Francis speaks to journalists aboard a flight from Mexico to Italy on Feb. 18, 2016. The pope has become a popular figure with the media. (Photo: AFP)
Who would have thought at the start of the 21st century that, just a couple of decades later, the pope would be the most forward-thinking and progressive leader on earth?
And yet, despite the fact that the Catholic Church is "200 years behind the times" as Cardinal Carlo Maria Martini SJ noted just before his death in 2012, his Jesuit confrere — Pope Francis — has emerged as one of the prime advocates of some of the world's most progressive causes.
These include strict environmental protection measures, free health care, a universal basic wage, radical reform of capitalism, a face mask mandate to halt the current health pandemic, and the list goes on.
Oh, he is also staunchly opposed to abortion, euthanasia, capital punishment, embryonic stem-cell research, gay marriage, so-called "gender theory," something he's named "ideological colonization" and, apparently, women's ordination ... among other things.
But the mainstream secular media — and some progressive Catholics — do not give much attention to the pope's more conservative views.
….as we enter the last months of 2021, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…