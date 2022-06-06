News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Letter from Rome: Shaking things up, making a mess

How Pope Francis has turned the body that will elect his successor completely on its head

Italian Mauro Gambetti, custos of the Sacred Convent of Assisi, receives his red hat from Pope Francis during a consistory to create 13 new cardinals at St. Peter's Basilica on Nov. 28, 2020

Italian Mauro Gambetti, custos of the Sacred Convent of Assisi, receives his red hat from Pope Francis during a consistory to create 13 new cardinals at St. Peter's Basilica on Nov. 28, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Vatican Media)

Robert Carl Mickens

By Robert Carl Mickens

Published: June 06, 2022 05:56 AM GMT

Updated: June 06, 2022 05:57 AM GMT

Pope Francis is either an anarchist or a man with an unshakable faith in the work of the Holy Spirit. Of course, he could actually be both.

How else does one describe what the 85-year-old pope did on May 29 when he announced a consistory for late August during which he intends to make 21 mostly obscure figures the Roman Church's latest cardinals?

The timing of the announcement, the date of the consistory and the names of the cardinals-designate are — as one longtime Vatican official told me with utmost charity — "baffling".

Even more than his previous seven consistories, this eighth red hat ceremony has all the hallmarks of disrupting previous ways the popes have created cardinals.

Other than the three Roman Curia officials that top the list of the 16 men under the age of 80 who are thus eligible to vote in a conclave, there are only two other men in posts that have previously been led by a cardinal.

The Jesuit pope this time around is appointing cardinals to 11 places (four countries and seven dioceses) that have never had one before, accelerating a pattern that he began in earnest in 2015 with his second consistory.

Click here to read the full article

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vietnam Catholics pay tribute to Franciscan theologian Vietnam Catholics pay tribute to Franciscan theologian
Thailand told to end Rohingya detentions, boat pushbacks Thailand told to end Rohingya detentions, boat pushbacks
Bangladesh cancels top human rights group's license Bangladesh cancels top human rights group's license
Suicide of three sisters spotlights India's dowry violence Suicide of three sisters spotlights India's dowry violence
Pope saddened by Pentecost church massacre in Nigeria Pope saddened by Pentecost church massacre in Nigeria
Beatifications of martyred priests lift Lebanese mired in poverty Beatifications of martyred priests lift Lebanese mired in poverty
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Five keys for true interreligious dialogue

Five keys for true interreligious dialogue

As the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue holds its plenary assembly this week in Rome, an expert from Africa explains why it’s urgent for Catholics to engage people of other faiths

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.