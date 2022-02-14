Letter from Rome: Separating the men from the boys

Catholics tend to be reluctant when it comes to talking about their prayer life — almost as reluctant, perhaps, as they are to talk about their sex life.

Hopefully that's not because there's nothing much to tell! But if it is the case, then it's a very serious problem. People may call themselves Catholics based on the fact that they go to Mass each Sunday, but if they do not pray regularly they are not Christians, at least not mature ones.

And, now more than ever, as the Roman Church continues to witness the inadequacy of many of its crumbling structures and the irrelevance of many of its ordained male ministers, there is a need for Catholics who have a mature, adult faith.

Without such believers, the attempt to transform the current ecclesial model into a synodal Church will be at least a failure, if not a disaster.

