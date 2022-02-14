Letter from Rome: Separating the men from the boys

Catholics tend to be reluctant when it comes to talking about their prayer life — almost as reluctant, perhaps, as they are to talk about their sex life.
Hopefully that's not because there's nothing much to tell! But if it is the case, then it's a very serious problem. People may call themselves Catholics based on the fact that they go to Mass each Sunday, but if they do not pray regularly they are not Christians, at least not mature ones.
And, now more than ever, as the Roman Church continues to witness the inadequacy of many of its crumbling structures and the irrelevance of many of its ordained male ministers, there is a need for Catholics who have a mature, adult faith.
Without such believers, the attempt to transform the current ecclesial model into a synodal Church will be at least a failure, if not a disaster.
….As we enter the first months of 2022, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…