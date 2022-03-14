News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Vatican City

Letter from Rome: Pope Francis needs a miracle

The limitations inherent in the Holy See's efforts to be a 'player' in the geopolitical sphere

Letter from Rome: Pope Francis needs a miracle

Pope Francis delivers a speech during the opening of the 93rd Judicial Year of the Tribunal of the Vatican on March 12. (Photo: Vatican Media/AFP)

By Robert Mickens, Rome

Updated: March 14, 2022 04:13 AM GMT

Pope Francis obviously believes in miracles. In the nine years he has been bishop of Rome, he has canonized more saints (899) than the combined total of his previous eight predecessors and he will canonize 10 more in May. He has also approved a record number of 1,475 beatifications.

Almost all these saints and some of these blesseds (except for the martyrs) were officially raised up as models of Christian faith only after it was proven that they worked at least one miracle.

That means Francis has officially recognized the validity of well over 1,000 miracles during his pontificate. And now more than ever, he and his diplomatic aides need just one more. And quite urgently.

At least if they think there's any chance Russia would ever let them mediate the extremely worrying global crisis the Kremlin unleashed more than two weeks ago when it unjustifiably invaded Ukraine.

