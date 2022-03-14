Letter from Rome: Pope Francis needs a miracle

'Keep your Catholic faith until the end of your life'
Father's words resonate with Phung Van Hai, who decided to become a Catholic to marry his fiancee in a life-changing moment
The limitations inherent in the Holy See's efforts to be a 'player' in the geopolitical sphere
Pope Francis delivers a speech during the opening of the 93rd Judicial Year of the Tribunal of the Vatican on March 12. (Photo: Vatican Media/AFP)
Pope Francis obviously believes in miracles. In the nine years he has been bishop of Rome, he has canonized more saints (899) than the combined total of his previous eight predecessors and he will canonize 10 more in May. He has also approved a record number of 1,475 beatifications.
Almost all these saints and some of these blesseds (except for the martyrs) were officially raised up as models of Christian faith only after it was proven that they worked at least one miracle.
That means Francis has officially recognized the validity of well over 1,000 miracles during his pontificate. And now more than ever, he and his diplomatic aides need just one more. And quite urgently.
At least if they think there's any chance Russia would ever let them mediate the extremely worrying global crisis the Kremlin unleashed more than two weeks ago when it unjustifiably invaded Ukraine.
