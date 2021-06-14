X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

Vatican City

Letter from Rome: Pope Francis endorses Cardinal Marx

The pope's refusal to accept the German cardinal's resignation strengthens moves towards a substantial reform of the Church

Robert Carl Mickens

Robert Mickens, Rome

Published: June 14, 2021 05:02 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Uyghur exiles recall horrific crimes in China

Jun 11, 2021
2

Uphill battle for survival for religious, ethnic minorities in Asia

Jun 11, 2021
3

Vatican rejects dismissed Indian nun's second appeal

Jun 14, 2021
4

Philippine church groups join anti-Duterte coalition

Jun 14, 2021
5

Do we still remember the Sacred Heart of Jesus?

Jun 11, 2021
6

Indonesia arrests Papuan leader over 'fake news'

Jun 11, 2021
7

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Jun 11, 2021
8

Poverty must be tackled to end shame of India's child labor

Jun 12, 2021
9

Timor-Leste court postpones ex-priest's trial for fifth time

Jun 11, 2021
10

Call for security for Pakistani blasphemy lawyer after threats

Jun 14, 2021
Support UCA News
Letter from Rome: Pope Francis endorses Cardinal Marx

Cardinal Reinhard Marx's resignation has been rejected by Pope Francis. He had offered to renounce his office because of the sexual abuse scandal in the Catholic Church. (Photo: AFP)

Cardinal Reinhard Marx tried to resign but, in the end, Pope Francis rejected the move and instructed the 67-year-old German to continue leading the Archdiocese of Munich and Freising.

The news is a major blow to doctrinal hardliners and neo-traditionalists, and everyone else who is a part of the Church's "no change" crowd.

Because Marx is not just any bishop or cardinal. He's one of the most energetic and forceful proponents of ecclesial reform through synodality, a process of wide-ranging consultation of all the Church's members that Francis is trying to make constitutive of Catholicism.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

And the cardinal is an extremely influential papal aide as a member of the Council of Cardinals and moderator of the Vatican's Council for the Economy. He also served from 2012-18 as president of the Council of European Episcopal Conferences and until last year as head of the German Bishops’ Conference. In short, Reinhard Marx is a big player.

Click here to read the full article

Related News

Also Read

Popal sorry must fit the level of suffering
Popal sorry must fit the level of suffering
Vatican project aims to encourage faith via digital space
Vatican project aims to encourage faith via digital space
South Korean bishop named Vatican's prefect for clergy
South Korean bishop named Vatican's prefect for clergy
Pope condemns Mafia after meeting victim of Italian shootout
Pope condemns Mafia after meeting victim of Italian shootout
Pope orders visit of clergy congregation before prefect retires
Pope orders visit of clergy congregation before prefect retires
Vatican's electric vehicle fleet now includes Nissan Leaf
Vatican's electric vehicle fleet now includes Nissan Leaf

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

National Right to Life decries new US abortion bill
Jun 15, 2021
Thais left in the lurch as mass vaccination falters
Jun 15, 2021
The ordeals of Myanmar's child soldiers
Jun 15, 2021
Vatican rejects dismissed Indian nun's second appeal
Jun 14, 2021
Sri Lankan Catholics celebrate St. Anthony's feast remotely
Jun 14, 2021
A call for religious reform
Jun 14, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

A call for religious reform
Jun 14, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope Francis endorses Cardinal Marx
Jun 14, 2021
Suffer the children: Laos does little to tackle child labor
Jun 14, 2021
Poverty must be tackled to end shame of India's child labor
Jun 12, 2021
A reflection on clerical dominance in Indonesia
Jun 11, 2021

Features

The ordeals of Myanmar's child soldiers
Jun 15, 2021
Agnes Chow: Catholic girl to jailed Hong Kong democracy leader
Jun 12, 2021
Thirst haunts cyclone-affected poor on Bangladesh's coast
Jun 11, 2021
A passionate mother of transgender people in India
Jun 10, 2021
Milk Tea Alliance stirs political pot in Asia
Jun 10, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
At the Vatican court

At the Vatican court
Dont use Eucharist as a political weapon US Catholic priests group tells bishops

Don’t use Eucharist as a political weapon, US Catholic priests' group tells bishops
Catholic Church in Malawi tackles national crisis of education

Catholic Church in Malawi tackles national crisis of education
French archdiocese freed from 18 years of abusive leadership

French archdiocese freed from 18 years of abusive leadership

What to do when a bad bishop refuses to resign

What to do when a bad bishop refuses to resign
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 15 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 15 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time
Lord Jesus, May Your love for us be our strength in loving others

Lord Jesus, May Your love for us be our strength in loving others
Grant us the ability, O God, to know the power of your grace

Grant us the ability, O God, to know the power of your grace
St. Germaine Cousin | Saint of the Day

St. Germaine Cousin | Saint of the Day
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.