Letter from Rome: Not his finest moment

A French magazine reported that Michel Aupetit had a consensual relationship with a woman in 2012. (Photo: AFP)
All he had to do was wait five days. And then, after returning from what ended up being an extremely important Dec. 2-6 visit to Cyprus and Greece, he could have easily made the official announcement.
Instead, Pope Francis shocked almost everyone when he decided to relieve Michel Aupetit of his duties as archbishop of Paris on the very day the papal trip began. It fell like a bombshell.
And because it dominated headlines throughout Europe and the world, it nearly torpedoed one of the pope's main objectives for making the trip to the two Mediterranean countries — to prod leaders of the Old Continent into finally addressing their deplorable refusal (or inability) to forge a coherent and compassionate policy on immigration.
But worse than stepping on his own message before he even stepped off the plane in the Cypriot capital of Nicosia, the pope ensured that he would have to publicly explain — during the customary press conference at the end of the trip — his reasons for accepting the 70-year-old archbishop's resignation five years before the ordinary retirement age.
Aupetit had returned "his office" to the pope's hands just 10 days earlier after the French magazine Le Point reported that he had had a consensual relationship with an adult woman in 2012, a year before he was named an auxiliary bishop of Paris.
….as we enter the last months of 2021, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…