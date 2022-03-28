Vatican City

Letter from Rome: Next phase of Vatican reform will be crucial

Pope Francis' acclaimed reform of the Roman Curia will rise or fall on the people he chooses to oversee its implementation

Pope Francis speaks to the crowd during his Angelus prayer from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on March 27. (Photo: AFP)

By Robert Mickens, Rome Updated: March 28, 2022 05:06 AM GMT

It's not quite the revolution that so many people are talking about, but it could be a significant step in the right direction, depending on what happens next.

Pope Francis surprised everyone last week when he ordered the hasty publication of a new apostolic constitution that codifies his reform for the Catholic Church's central bureaucracy known as the Roman Curia.

The new text, Praedicate Evangelium (Preach the Gospel), was published before it was even properly edited. It includes numerous typos and even at least one factual error — the use of the now obsolete term "extraordinary form of the Roman Rite."

Furthermore, the document was issued only in Italian. That's unacceptable for a text that insists that the people who are hired to work in the Roman Curia "must mirror the catholicity of the Church" by hailing from "diverse cultures" from around the world.

