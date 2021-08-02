X
Vatican City

Letter from Rome: My oldest friend has just turned 100

Laci's real name is Laszlo and he goes by Ladislas, but most people call him Les

Robert Carl Mickens

Robert Mickens, Rome

Published: August 02, 2021 02:45 AM GMT
There's a lot of ugly stuff going on in the Catholic Church right now. There are sex scandals, financial scandals and courtroom trials involving both.

We have the seemingly never-ending Catholic infighting on Twitter, Instagram and other social media sites that gets really depressing.

And there is also the ongoing implosion of the millennia-old yet now anachronistic model of ecclesial structures and governance, which too many men in the Church (especially men!) are futilely trying to slow, if not reverse — again in all futility.

But I'm not going to address any of these topics this week. Instead, I'm going to offer, as I do only every so often, some very personal thoughts — this time about a good friend who's just turned 100 years of age.

