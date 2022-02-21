Letter from Rome: Cleric in sex abuse case crashes Vatican conference

Pope Francis sits alongside Cardinal Marc Ouellet of Canada during the symposium on priesthood in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican on Feb. 17. (Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP)

What would happen if a prominent Catholic priest who had been suspended for sexually abusing seminarians were to show up at a major Vatican conference — on the future of the priesthood, no less?

Do you think the organizers would tell him to hit the road or invite him to stay for lunch at the pope's residence? No kidding. Something similar actually happened. Not years or decades ago. It happened last week.

The priest was Tony Anatrella, a cleric and former psychoanalyst who was suspended by the Archdiocese of Paris in July 2018 following years of accusations that numerous young men had brought to the attention of Catholic officials.

The 81-year-old priest was among the 400 or so participants who gathered in the spacious Paul VI Hall on Feb. 17 to hear Pope Francis give the keynote address for the three-day symposium organized by Cardinal Marc Ouellet.

Click here to read the full article