X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Letter from Rome: Church implosion right on schedule

Pope Francis' push for synodality has further opened a process that will allow for the deconstruction of a long-outdated church structure

Robert Carl Mickens

Robert Mickens, Rome

Published: June 21, 2021 03:17 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Jailed Indian Jesuit's health critical in hospital

Jun 18, 2021
2

Cambodian environmentalists charged with terrorism

Jun 18, 2021
3

Religiously sensitive cow hits India's vaccine drive

Jun 17, 2021
4

Hope, resilience continue amid calamities in Asia

Jun 18, 2021
5

Philippine bishop admonishes Duterte over ICC probe

Jun 17, 2021
6

Myanmar military arrest Catholic priest in Chin state

Jun 17, 2021
7

Catholic teacher's death highlights scandals in Indonesian education

Jun 18, 2021
8

New test aims to end extremism in Indonesian civil service

Jun 17, 2021
9

Innocence lost: Japan's lax attitude to pedophilia

Jun 17, 2021
10

Christians accuse Pakistani lawmakers of blasphemy

Jun 18, 2021
Support UCA News
Letter from Rome: Church implosion right on schedule

Pope Francis addresses the crowd from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St.Peter's Square during his Sunday Angelus prayer at the Vatican on June 20. (Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP)

Nearly nine years ago, I spoke to a civic group in Cleveland, Ohio, about the "Vatican implosion" and, as a result, the long and gradual collapse of the Catholic Church's monarchical structure of governance and ministry.

I argued that as the last absolute monarchy in the West (and almost anywhere else in the world) the organization of the Roman Church has become an anachronism. It made sense when monarchies were a fundamental feature of human society. But no longer.

This outdated model of the Church's structure no longer incarnates the reality of the lived experience of believers, the staggering majority of whom live in societies that are becoming more and more, and to varying degrees, participatory and representative democracies.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

A church where the most important decisions are made almost exclusively by a celibate male clergy, and where bishops are held to little or no accountability, is unsustainable in a world where patriarchal and monarchical societies — begrudgingly but steadily — are ceding rights and duties to those who are not part of the nobility, the clergy or one specific gender.

Click here to read the full article

Related News

Also Read

Faith leaders to meet at Vatican to discuss climate change
Faith leaders to meet at Vatican to discuss climate change
Ensure better future with honest assesment of past, pope says
Ensure better future with honest assesment of past, pope says
Pope asks to support displaced people of Central America
Pope asks to support displaced people of Central America
Pope, religious leaders urge EU to rethink immigration policy
Pope, religious leaders urge EU to rethink immigration policy
Materialistic lifestyles help fuel poverty, pope says
Materialistic lifestyles help fuel poverty, pope says
Letter from Rome: Pope Francis endorses Cardinal Marx
Letter from Rome: Pope Francis endorses Cardinal Marx

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Myanmar military wages war against Christian ethnic minorities
Jun 21, 2021
'Father of Europe' moves closer to sainthood
Jun 21, 2021
Federal body seeks explanation for Indian nun's expulsion 
Jun 21, 2021
Suspected cattle smugglers lynched in India
Jun 21, 2021
The challenges of Christian nurses in Pakistan
Jun 21, 2021
Irish bishops call for peace in Myanmar, Middle East and N. Ireland
Jun 21, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Letter from Rome: Church implosion right on schedule
Jun 21, 2021
Contemporary challenges for global Catholicism
Jun 19, 2021
Catholic teacher's death highlights scandals in Indonesian education
Jun 18, 2021
Innocence lost: Japan's lax attitude to pedophilia
Jun 17, 2021
Plants bloom on rocks amid pandemic in Vietnam
Jun 16, 2021

Features

Myanmar military wages war against Christian ethnic minorities
Jun 21, 2021
The challenges of Christian nurses in Pakistan
Jun 21, 2021
Indonesian bishop in hot water over geothermal plant row
Jun 21, 2021
Covid-19 spurs unemployment and poverty in Bangladesh
Jun 18, 2021
Catholics help Vietnam farmers reap the fruits of their labor
Jun 17, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Yes the Vatican is in Italy

"Yes, the Vatican is in Italy!"
Identifying Catholics and weaponizing mysteries

Identifying "Catholics" and weaponizing mysteries
An architect of peace

An architect of peace
Schuman recognized for his faith not his political ideas

“Schuman recognized for his faith, not his political ideas”
The Monastic Mystery

The Monastic Mystery
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 21 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 21 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Monday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Monday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me to have faith and trust

Lord, help me to have faith and trust
We pray for the health workers of the world today

We pray for the health workers of the world today
St. Aloysius Gonzaga | Saint of the Day

St. Aloysius Gonzaga | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.