Letter from Rome: Christianity's counter-witness

Ukrainian forces near Zolote village in the Lugansk region on March 6. (Photo: AFP)
The Russian attack on Ukraine is even more horrifying because the Christians of the two countries belong to the very same branch of the Eastern Orthodox Church that originated in the 10th century — as both sides affirm — from the identical baptismal font in Kyiv.
Yes, this church, which was part of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople until the 17th century, fractured even further, especially after the collapse of the Soviet Union and the so-called revival of Orthodox Christianity in the region.
The conflict is worse than fratricidal. Soldiers of a so-called "Christian" nation have attacked their neighbors who are brothers and sisters in the faith. And religious leaders — particularly Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Rus' — have been powerless to stop the political (and military) leaders.
The hierarchs of every denomination, including Catholicism, continue to insist that you cannot blame the war on Christianity. But like the Rwandan genocide and other conflicts, the saddest and most scandalous aspect of what is happening in Ukraine right now is that Christianity has obviously had absolutely no impact on deterring the baptized from being perpetrators of war and destruction.
And that is just another sign that Old World Christianity remains a primitive religion that continues to stray from the Gospel, and why — if that does not change — all the churches will continue to become more and more irrelevant. And that, too, will leave many scandalized and broken.
….As we enter the first months of 2022, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…