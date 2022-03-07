X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Letter from Rome: Christianity's counter-witness

One 'Christian' nation's invasion of another shows the inability of church leaders to do anything about it

Robert Carl Mickens

Robert Mickens, Rome

Published: March 07, 2022 03:30 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a war with no end

Mar 3, 2022
2

Indian Christians form human chain to oppose anti-conversion bill

Mar 3, 2022
3

What’s behind Japan's offer to take in Ukrainian refugees

Mar 4, 2022
4

Asian Catholics pray for peace in Ukraine

Mar 4, 2022
5

Indian probe against Mother Teresa nuns falls apart

Mar 4, 2022
6

Vatican envoy says pope will visit Timor-Leste this year

Mar 3, 2022
7

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Mar 4, 2022
8

US politician says Taiwan must not suffer Ukraine's fate

Mar 3, 2022
9

Report highlights Tigray atrocities, says Ethiopia faces famine

Mar 4, 2022
10

Thai government's neutral stance on Ukraine draws flak

Mar 3, 2022
Support UCA News
Letter from Rome: Christianity's counter-witness

Ukrainian forces near Zolote village in the Lugansk region on March 6. (Photo: AFP)

The Russian attack on Ukraine is even more horrifying because the Christians of the two countries belong to the very same branch of the Eastern Orthodox Church that originated in the 10th century — as both sides affirm — from the identical baptismal font in Kyiv.

Yes, this church, which was part of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople until the 17th century, fractured even further, especially after the collapse of the Soviet Union and the so-called revival of Orthodox Christianity in the region.

The conflict is worse than fratricidal. Soldiers of a so-called "Christian" nation have attacked their neighbors who are brothers and sisters in the faith. And religious leaders — particularly Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Rus' — have been powerless to stop the political (and military) leaders.

The hierarchs of every denomination, including Catholicism, continue to insist that you cannot blame the war on Christianity. But like the Rwandan genocide and other conflicts, the saddest and most scandalous aspect of what is happening in Ukraine right now is that Christianity has obviously had absolutely no impact on deterring the baptized from being perpetrators of war and destruction.

And that is just another sign that Old World Christianity remains a primitive religion that continues to stray from the Gospel, and why — if that does not change — all the churches will continue to become more and more irrelevant. And that, too, will leave many scandalized and broken.

Click here to read the full article

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

'My place is here,' says pope's representative in Ukraine
'My place is here,' says pope's representative in Ukraine
Pope to make long-promised trip to South Sudan
Pope to make long-promised trip to South Sudan
Pope Francis thanks Poland for welcoming Ukrainian refugees
Pope Francis thanks Poland for welcoming Ukrainian refugees
Letter from Rome: How Putin continues to play the pope
Letter from Rome: How Putin continues to play the pope
Pope visits Russian embassy, voices 'concern over war'
Pope visits Russian embassy, voices 'concern over war'
Pope phones Ukrainian archbishop, offers prayers
Pope phones Ukrainian archbishop, offers prayers
Support Us

Latest News

Playing with words won't help Pakistan's repressed minorities
Mar 7, 2022
Yet another Indian state proposes anti-conversion law
Mar 7, 2022
Timor-Leste acquits priest over false abuse case report
Mar 7, 2022
Myanmar junta revokes citizenship of dissenters
Mar 7, 2022
Philippine bishops deny meddling in politics
Mar 7, 2022
Philippine Church's radical moves on climate emergency
Mar 7, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Playing with words won't help Pakistan's repressed minorities
Mar 7, 2022
What does a woman really want?
Mar 7, 2022
Letter from Rome: Christianity's counter-witness
Mar 7, 2022
Timor-Leste's long struggle for ASEAN acceptance
Mar 6, 2022
What’s behind Japan's offer to take in Ukrainian refugees
Mar 4, 2022

Features

Philippine Church's radical moves on climate emergency
Mar 7, 2022
'Woven air': Bangladesh revives elite forgotten fabric
Mar 4, 2022
Papal call for human fraternity gains momentum
Mar 4, 2022
A karate trainer's journey of faith in Hong Kong
Mar 2, 2022
Indian PM's party keen to retain power in Christian stronghold
Mar 1, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Asian Catholics pray for peace express solidarity with Ukrainians

Asian Catholics pray for peace, express solidarity with Ukrainians
Lockdown Liturgy A window into synodal thinking

Lockdown Liturgy. A window into synodal thinking

Pope Francis very political knee pain

Pope Francis' very political knee pain
The days we call Lent

The days we call Lent
Refugees from here migrants from there

Refugees from here, migrants from there
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.