Letter from Rome: Christianity's counter-witness

The Russian attack on Ukraine is even more horrifying because the Christians of the two countries belong to the very same branch of the Eastern Orthodox Church that originated in the 10th century — as both sides affirm — from the identical baptismal font in Kyiv.

Yes, this church, which was part of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople until the 17th century, fractured even further, especially after the collapse of the Soviet Union and the so-called revival of Orthodox Christianity in the region.

The conflict is worse than fratricidal. Soldiers of a so-called "Christian" nation have attacked their neighbors who are brothers and sisters in the faith. And religious leaders — particularly Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Rus' — have been powerless to stop the political (and military) leaders.

The hierarchs of every denomination, including Catholicism, continue to insist that you cannot blame the war on Christianity. But like the Rwandan genocide and other conflicts, the saddest and most scandalous aspect of what is happening in Ukraine right now is that Christianity has obviously had absolutely no impact on deterring the baptized from being perpetrators of war and destruction.

And that is just another sign that Old World Christianity remains a primitive religion that continues to stray from the Gospel, and why — if that does not change — all the churches will continue to become more and more irrelevant. And that, too, will leave many scandalized and broken.

