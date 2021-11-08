Letter from Rome: Bitterness in the face of adversity

There is nothing sadder than to see someone die as a bitter old man — or woman, for that matter.

When Pope Francis made that observation last week, one could have easily surmised he had mainly men in mind, specifically Catholic bishops.

"It's terrible to arrive at old age with a bitter heart, with a disappointed heart, with a heart that is critical of new things," the pope said on Nov. 4 in St. Peter's Basilica while concelebrating the Eucharist with cardinals resident in Rome and bishops based at the Vatican.

The occasion was the annual Mass in suffrage for their confreres in the church hierarchy who had died in the course of the year.

