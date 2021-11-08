X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Letter from Rome: Bitterness in the face of adversity

Pope Francis offers a lesson in facing life's difficulties and problems

Robert Carl Mickens

Robert Mickens, Rome

Published: November 08, 2021 03:22 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodian king promulgates law to end Khmer Rouge tribunal

Nov 5, 2021
2

Thai government urged to free Cambodian migrant advocates

Nov 5, 2021
3

Myanmar junta amends broadcasting law to curb media

Nov 8, 2021
4

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Nov 5, 2021
5

Back to the future — governance in the Catholic Church

Nov 8, 2021
6

Referendum proposed to settle Indian church dispute

Nov 5, 2021
7

Sri Lanka's best-known priest dies at 89

Nov 5, 2021
8

No proof jailed teen is autistic, says Cambodian court

Nov 5, 2021
9

Papua bishop hopes to find successor soon

Nov 5, 2021
10

Call for UN to act as Myanmar crisis worsens

Nov 5, 2021
Support UCA News
Letter from Rome: Bitterness in the face of adversity

There is nothing sadder than to see someone die as a bitter old man — or woman, for that matter.

When Pope Francis made that observation last week, one could have easily surmised he had mainly men in mind, specifically Catholic bishops.

"It's terrible to arrive at old age with a bitter heart, with a disappointed heart, with a heart that is critical of new things," the pope said on Nov. 4 in St. Peter's Basilica while concelebrating the Eucharist with cardinals resident in Rome and bishops based at the Vatican.

The occasion was the annual Mass in suffrage for their confreres in the church hierarchy who had died in the course of the year.

Click here to read the full article

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Pope's World Day of the Poor includes listening, helping
Pope's World Day of the Poor includes listening, helping
Pope plans Dec. 2-6 visit to Cyprus and Greece
Pope plans Dec. 2-6 visit to Cyprus and Greece
Pope at Vatican Library exhibits calls for dialogue, openness
Pope at Vatican Library exhibits calls for dialogue, openness
Nun named secretary-general of Vatican City State governing office
Nun named secretary-general of Vatican City State governing office
Look in the mirror before correcting others' mistakes, pope says
Look in the mirror before correcting others' mistakes, pope says
Pope to offer prayers for record number of deceased cardinals, bishops
Pope to offer prayers for record number of deceased cardinals, bishops
Support Us

Latest News

Cambodia takes cautious approach to Covid rebound
Nov 9, 2021
UN: More than 3 million need urgent aid in Myanmar
Nov 9, 2021
Malaysian state's Sharia law criminalizes conversion from Islam
Nov 9, 2021
Family of wanted Indonesian lawyer receive death threats
Nov 9, 2021
Hun Sen warns he will crack down on protesters as ASEAN host
Nov 9, 2021
French Church to sell assets to settle sex abuse claims
Nov 9, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

People of integrity and virtue will save the planet
Nov 9, 2021
If it happens on your watch
Nov 8, 2021
India's Diwali as a tool of soft power in US
Nov 8, 2021
Back to the future — governance in the Catholic Church
Nov 8, 2021
Letter from Rome: Bitterness in the face of adversity
Nov 8, 2021

Features

Thai police accused of regular use of torture
Nov 8, 2021
Climate of fear forces Indian Christians to document the faithful
Nov 8, 2021
Myanmar jade traders squeezed between junta and rebels
Nov 5, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics pay respect to their beloved ancestors
Nov 4, 2021
Bangladesh's rural Catholics remain steadfast in their faith
Nov 3, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Back to the future governance in the Catholic Church

Back to the future — governance in the Catholic Church
If it happens on your watch

If it happens on your watch
Pope joins world leaders in calling for dialogue to resolve Ethiopias crisis

Pope joins world leaders in calling for dialogue to resolve Ethiopia's crisis
Those long and boring homilies

Those long and boring homilies
French bishops take full responsibility for abuse crisis

French bishops take full responsibility for abuse crisis

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.