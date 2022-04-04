News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Vatican City

Letter from Rome: All the pope's men ... and hopefully some more women

A look at who's currently in charge in the Roman Curia and who stands in the wings

Letter from Rome: All the pope's men ... and hopefully some more women

Pope Francis embraces a migrant who delivered a speech during the pope's visit to the John XXIII Peace Lab in Hal Far, Malta, on April 3. (Photo: AFP/Vatican Media)

Robert Carl Mickens

By Robert Mickens, Rome

Published: April 04, 2022 03:44 AM GMT

Pope Francis has raised the hopes of many Catholics with the publication of Praedicate Evangelium, the apostolic constitution that effectively reforms the mission and structures of the Roman Curia.

But those hopes could be dashed if the pope does not appoint the right officials and staffers to vigorously implement the reform.

Francis has the opportunity to make a number of key personnel changes immediately due to the advanced ages of many current officials.

His new document states that Curia officials serve for an initial five-year term, which can be renewed for good reasons. But some of the current Vatican chieftains have been in office well over two such terms.

