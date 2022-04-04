Vatican City

Letter from Rome: All the pope's men ... and hopefully some more women

A look at who's currently in charge in the Roman Curia and who stands in the wings

Pope Francis embraces a migrant who delivered a speech during the pope's visit to the John XXIII Peace Lab in Hal Far, Malta, on April 3. (Photo: AFP/Vatican Media)

By Robert Mickens, Rome Published: April 04, 2022 03:44 AM GMT

Pope Francis has raised the hopes of many Catholics with the publication of Praedicate Evangelium, the apostolic constitution that effectively reforms the mission and structures of the Roman Curia.

But those hopes could be dashed if the pope does not appoint the right officials and staffers to vigorously implement the reform.

Francis has the opportunity to make a number of key personnel changes immediately due to the advanced ages of many current officials.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

SIGN UP NOW! Stay up to date Don't miss out on the latest News

His new document states that Curia officials serve for an initial five-year term, which can be renewed for good reasons. But some of the current Vatican chieftains have been in office well over two such terms.

Click here to read the full article

Latest News