ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Letter from Rome: A very worrisome trip

Pope Francis makes risky trip to Iraq, wagering it all on building peace

Robert Carl Mickens

Robert Mickens, Rome

Updated: March 07, 2021 02:03 AM GMT
Letter from Rome: A very worrisome trip

Pope Francis arrives at Baghdad's St. Joseph Cathedral on the second day of the first papal visit to Iraq on March 6. (Photo: AFP)

Some of us here in Rome are really on edge right now because of the papal trip.

Part of it is because coronavirus cases are spiking in Iraq. And, although the pope and the 140 people traveling on the papal plane with him have all been vaccinated, almost none of the people they are visiting have. So, the pope is liable to create a few "super spreader" events.

Remember when a fellow named Trump was doing that in the United States as Covid-19 cases were raging there? Many in the media went nuts. And rightly so.

It's curious how those same critics have been almost totally silent or at least much more polite in expressing their concern. Is that because they like Francis too much or don't care about the health and safety of the Iraqis enough?

Click here to read the full article

