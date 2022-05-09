News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Letter from Rome: A pope who dares to be normal

Pope Francis, who is being slowed by age and ailments, is not afraid to use a wheelchair, as any normal person would do

Letter from Rome: A pope who dares to be normal

Pope Francis, seated in a wheelchair following knee treatment, blesses a child as he greets Swiss Guards and their family within the swearing-in ceremony of new recruits of the pontifical Swiss Guard in the Vatican on May 6. (Photoi: Vatican Media/AFP)

Robert Carl Mickens

By Robert Carl Mickens

Published: May 09, 2022 04:55 AM GMT

Not long after Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio became bishop of Rome in March 2013, observers began saying his pontificate marked a "return to normalcy".

It was probably not immediately evident to his fellow cardinals that this Argentine Jesuit, a son of Italian immigrants, was poised to do more than just clean up the Vatican, as they had asked him to do.

They must have figured out rather quickly that the pope who took the name Francis was also bent on demythologizing and reforming the papacy.

He began doing so through a number of symbolic acts and gestures that were aimed at showing members of the Roman Curia and Catholics around the world that being the Roman Pontiff did not make him holier and closer to God than other believers or more of a bishop than other men in the episcopate.

Click here to read the full article

 

 

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Scourge of child labor shames Asia Scourge of child labor shames Asia
Myanmar army targets historic Catholic village Myanmar army targets historic Catholic village
Voting irregularity claims surface in Philippine polls Voting irregularity claims surface in Philippine polls
Sri Lankan govt urged to rethink state of emergency Sri Lankan govt urged to rethink state of emergency
Church helps Cambodian workers to tackle harassment Church helps Cambodian workers to tackle harassment
Indonesia deports Russians for naked photo shoot Indonesia deports Russians for naked photo shoot
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Justice key to ensuring peace in Cambodia says Catholic nun

Justice key to ensuring peace in Cambodia, says Catholic nun

Cambodia’s National Assembly has unanimously voted to conclude the Khmer Rouge Tribunal’s activities this year-end

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.