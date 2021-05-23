Letter from Rome: A papal bombshell or a huge flop?

Pope Francis addresses the Synod of Bishops at the Vatican in October 2018. (Photo: AFP)

Pope Francis often tells young people not to be afraid to shake things up. He actually uses a Spanish phrase, hacer un lío. That means, literally, "to make a mess."

While he is no longer a youngster, he has shown throughout his pontificate that he's not lost one bit of that youthful audacity needed to disrupt things, shake things up and — yes — make a mess.

And now it looks like the 84-year-old Argentine pope has gone and done it again. It was announced this week that he's allowed further changes to the way the Synod of Bishops operates in order to better include the views of the so-called laity.

This has the potential of being a real bombshell or a colossal flop. It all depends how it is played out.

