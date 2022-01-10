Letter from Rome: A matter of trust

Pope Francis delivers a speech during the Mass and baptism of children in the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican on Jan. 9. (Photo: AFP/Vatican Media)
It's customary for Vatican watchers to look into their crystal balls, as it were, at the beginning of every new calendar year.
Some will make bold predictions about what the pope is going to do over the next 12 months. Others will be more cautious and merely point to upcoming events that are already scheduled or issues that are currently being studied.
Making projections during the tenure of Pope Francis, however, is a tricky business. There are an untold number of adjectives that both his allies and enemies use to describe the Jesuit pope, but "predictable" is not often one of them.
Francis, even at the advanced age of 85, has shown that he still has the capacity to pull the proverbial rabbit out of his white hat. And that is probably one of the reasons why he is both loved and loathed.
….as we enter the last months of 2021, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…