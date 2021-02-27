X
Your Daily Mass
UCA News
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Letter from Rome: A few good men ... and maybe some women

The pope is about to unveil the final plan for revamping the Roman Curia, but he will need to appoint top-notch people

Robert Carl Mickens

Robert Mickens, Rome

Updated: February 27, 2021 06:37 AM GMT
Pope Francis recently accepted the resignation of Cardinal Robert Sarah as prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and Discipline of the Sacraments.

There should have been nothing particularly controversial about the news. The cardinal had already turned 75 last June, the age when all bishops are expected to submit their resignation to the pope.

It's true that Francis has allowed several cardinals who are approaching 80 years of age to keep their Roman Curia posts up till now. But that is, after all, his prerogative.

The real news concerning Cardinal Sarah — besides the fact that no one was immediately named to replace him — was actually made in 2014 when the pope appointed the ultra-conservative Guinean to head Divine Worship in the first place.

Click here to read the full article

